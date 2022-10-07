Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2’s auto-buy skin glitch quietly fixed but Blizzard remains silent on refunds
Overwatch 2 devs have finally fixed up an auto-buy glitch from the game, however, Blizzard is yet to issue refunds to the users who were affected by the bug. At launch, an Overwatch 2 chat bug was causing players to accidentally buy unwanted skins. The purchases not able to be refunded, according to the development team. Devs Blizzard have now patched up the bug in their latest hotfix update. However, they are yet to confirm if those who suffered will be getting refunded for the skins that were forcibly bought from their account.
Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist revives heated controller vs mouse & keyboard feud
A Reddit video explaining Call of Duty’s “rotational aim assist” sparked the age-old debate of controller versus mouse and keyboard. Aim assist is a tool that evens the playing field between console and PC players on FPS titles. Simply put, aim assist snaps the crosshair onto enemies while using a controller to compensate for its limited mobility compared to a keyboard and mouse.
Overwatch 2 might be bringing Hanamura back as players demand its return
Blizzard developers previously hinted at the return of classic 2CP maps, yet Overwatch 2 players have especially expressed an interest in playing on Hanamura again. The vast majority of Overwatch maps entered the rotation for the recently released sequel. However, a select few Assault-based play spaces aren’t accessible in competitive and quick play matches.
Is Numbani getting a rework? Overwatch 2 players baffled by missing map
A fan-favorite Overwatch map disappeared from Overwatch 2’s rotation and private matches. Without any clear answers, players are confused about what happened. Bugs and server issues marred Overwatch 2’s first week. Blizzard disabled Bastion and Torbjorn due to game-breaking bugs; a bug forced mid-game team swaps, and a glitch caused players to buy unwanted skins.
Pokemon Go trainer gets huge Shiny surprise in KFC parking lot
Finding a Shiny in Pokemon Go is quite the achievement in itself but to find one in a KFC parking lot just in time for dinner is another level of luck. Pokemon Go has been a worldwide phenomenon since its release in 2016 and play has found big catches in all kinds of strange places. While some of the most impressive feats have required players to show off equally impressive determination to get their reward, it doesn’t always have to be so complicated.
Overwatch 2 bug turns Bastion mortar ult into a Call of Duty killstreak
Overwatch 2 players have encountered a bug that transforms Bastion’s mortar style ultimate into a full on Call of Duty killstreak and it’s almost impossible to escape. There are a ton of gameplay changes when comparing Overwatch 2 to its predecessor, but for Bastion mains, none of them are as important as the change to his ultimate ability.
Pokemon Go players left confused after seeing two forms of Shiny Xerneas
Pokemon Go players are out to catch a Shiny version of the Kalos Legendary Xerneas, but many are confused after encountering what appears to be multiple Shiny variations following Raid battles. Pokemon Go players are currently wrapping up the Evolving Stars event, which is part of the long-term Season of...
Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory
During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
Pokemon Go trainers call for “favorite” Snorlax event to return
Pokemon Go fans have struggled with the difficulty of recent events in the mobile app, leaving many to reminisce about past events like the “Snoozing with Snorlax” celebration of 2019. Pokemon Go fans have had a difficult year while playing the mobile app. During the early spring, Community...
How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC
The default crosshair in Overwatch 2 does the trick, but a custom crosshair can give you an edge in battle. If you’re looking to change yours, read on, as our handy Overwatch 2 crosshair guide has everything you need to know on how to change your crosshair on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC.
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
CoD leaker claims footballers Messi, Neymar & more will be Modern Warfare 2 Operators
A renowned Call of Duty leaker has suggested that some of the world’s greatest footballers could arrive in Modern Warfare 2, with names such as Messi and Neymar listed as potential Operators in the upcoming title. Call of Duty is always finding new ways to break ground, make things...
Ludwig claims Twitch has “a lot to learn” in light of major TwitchCon 2022 issues
In a new YouTube video, Ludwig broke down TwitchCon 2022 and discussed some of the biggest issues from the event following the backlash circulating online. TwitchCon was held in San Diego this past weekend, with content creators and gaming influencers from all over the world attending the event. However, much of the discourse surrounding TwitchCon has been focused on the issues surrounding one particular foam pit section.
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks
Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two. The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.
Best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners: DPS, Tank & Support
Overwatch 2 has a diverse roster of heroes with unique abilities to master, but new players might be struggling to find a character to introduce them to the game. With that in mind, these are the best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners. Blizzard’s decision to make Overwatch 2 free-to-play means...
Overwatch 2’s Kiriko short reignites calls for Overwatch TV show
Overwatch 2’s touching new Kiriko animated short has reignited the demand for Overwatch to make a TV show and the call has never been more timely. With Overwatch 2 taking the gaming world by storm and the success of the League of Legends TV show, Arcane still on the mind of many, the Kiriko animated short has quickly amassed a reignition of demand for an Overwatch TV show.
Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes
An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
Cloud9 Blaber wishes that “competition was better” in NA
North America hasn’t had the best luck at Worlds 2022 so far. We sat with Cloud9 jungler Blaber to ask about the level of competition in North America, and how that’s prepared him for playing at Worlds. It’s no secret that North America has had a rough go...
