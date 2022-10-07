ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Resort Hotel#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Dinoland#Walt Disney World#Journey Of Water Lrb#World Celebration#The Journey Of Water
ComicBook

Disneyland Park Announces Disney100 Anniversary Celebration

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100-year history with the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. First announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in September, Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a company-wide celebration officially launching during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Beginning on January 27th, 2023, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will debut special limited-time offerings throughout the resort, including two new nighttime shows and a sparkling platinum makeover for Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7

One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Video showing Disney visitors hiding child in stroller to avoid paying admission sparks debate

A video that appears to show Walt Disney guests pushing a young child in a stroller to avoid paying the park’s child admission fee has sparked a debate on social media.In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by a user who goes by @myfrienditsmebarbie and set to the viral “how would they know” TikTok sound, the group could be seen waiting on line to purchase tickets for the amusement park with a baby-sized stroller.The video then transitioned to a clip of the same group standing in the entrance inside the Disney park, at which point the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

NEW Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found new Disney Vacation Club ears, backpacks, and more on our most recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club Loungefly Backpack – $80.00. We found this colorful backpack at Bay View...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy