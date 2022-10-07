Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Disney World closed: Hurricane Ian becomes ninth storm to shut park, stranding some tourists without refunds
Disney has shuttered its Florida parks as Hurricane Ian verged on becoming an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 storm on Wednesday with sustained winds of 155mph. The company released a statement on Tuesday saying that Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and water parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we reported earlier today, the Disney Parks Tik Tok shared the release of the new light-up Zero souvenir popcorn bucket. This new bucket has shown up at the ice cream carts throughout Disneyland Park and at select popcorn carts throughout the resort.
disneytips.com
Disney Blocks Hotel Reservations and Talks Closure With Hurricane Ian on the Way
Florida is bracing itself as Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the state. With much path uncertainty, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Ian will hit Florida, but it’s not completely sure where. Walt Disney World Resort is unleashing its hurricane plans as it sits in the storm’s cone of uncertainty.
ComicBook
Disneyland Park Announces Disney100 Anniversary Celebration
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100-year history with the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. First announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in September, Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a company-wide celebration officially launching during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Beginning on January 27th, 2023, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will debut special limited-time offerings throughout the resort, including two new nighttime shows and a sparkling platinum makeover for Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
Video showing Disney visitors hiding child in stroller to avoid paying admission sparks debate
A video that appears to show Walt Disney guests pushing a young child in a stroller to avoid paying the park’s child admission fee has sparked a debate on social media.In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by a user who goes by @myfrienditsmebarbie and set to the viral “how would they know” TikTok sound, the group could be seen waiting on line to purchase tickets for the amusement park with a baby-sized stroller.The video then transitioned to a clip of the same group standing in the entrance inside the Disney park, at which point the...
disneytips.com
Paper Maps Permanently Removed from Disney Park, Forcing App Use
During a visit to the Disney Parks, one of the first things several Park Guests do is grab a Disney Park paper map. Not only do many still use these maps to navigate the Parks, but it is also a fun, free souvenir to remember your Disney vacation with. Disneyland...
WDW News Today
NEW Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found new Disney Vacation Club ears, backpacks, and more on our most recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club Loungefly Backpack – $80.00. We found this colorful backpack at Bay View...
