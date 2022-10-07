Read full article on original website
State Reschedules Rocks Village Bridge Opening for Today; Safety Signage Still Incomplete
The opening of the Rocks Village Bridge over the Merrimack River, between Haverhill and West Newbury, was rescheduled and now taking place today. The bridge was set to accept overhead automobile and marine traffic at noon, today, despite earlier announcements of a Monday opening. State officials rejected local calls for a truck exclusion despite 10 major accidents since it was refurbished during 2013 and 2014 at a cost of $12.6 million. Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say new warning signage is planned, but not completed.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Meredith program to welcome Vacasa
MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber board members, community leaders and the Greater Meredith Program were on hand to host a ribbon-cutting welcoming Vacasa to the Meredith community on Sept. 28. "Vacasa is excited and proud to be part of the Meredith community, and we look forward to providing...
Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him
Claremont City Councilors said they are optimistic and excited about their choice of a new top administrator in Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, though they have also fielded a number of questions from residents about their selection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him.
Meredith Library Fund to dissolve by Dec. 31
MEREDITH — This press release is to notify the public and our donors that. Meredith Library Fund’s board voted on on Aug.11, unanimously, to dissolve by Dec. 31.
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
18 Plaza Village Rd. C
Update 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the center of Plymouth - Property Id: 988456. This recently updated second story, end-unit, condo in Plymouth, NH has a lot to offer. It has 2 bathrooms (one hallway, and one master bath) a newly installed Rinai heater to supplement the electric baseboard heat and is set up with a washer and dryer in the unit. Vaulted ceilings with sky lights and tons of extra storage space make this unit special. The complex has plenty of off street parking and is very close to Hannafords, PSU, and pretty close to everything Plymouth has to offer.
Nashua, New Hampshire, fire crews rescue missing dog trapped on 30-foot rock ledge at Mine Falls
A lost dog is back home with its family after being rescued by crews in New Hampshire. Pictures posted on social media by Nashua Fire Rescue show firefighters pulling off the rescue. They say the dog was reported to be stuck on a ledge 30-feet down a steep rock face...
High inflation, higher interest rates increase credit card debt in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — High inflation, coupled with historic interest rate hikes, have some New Hampshire residents relying on credit cards to get by. According to Wallet Hub, the average New Hampshire household has more than $8,400 in credit card debt. With winter on the way, Granite Staters will be...
Brilliant New Hampshire fall foliage attracts crowds over holiday weekend
LINCOLN, N.H. — It was a busy weekend in the White Mountains, with visitors from around the world seeing all the colors that fall in New Hampshire has to offer. All those tourists meant a lot of traffic, but by Monday, most of it was heading south as people headed home from the holiday weekend.
Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare
WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of...
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
Crews respond to tractor-trailer on top of pickup truck in Poland
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Poland Fire Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road in Poland at about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a FedEx tractor-trailer that rolled...
Magic at the Mill: Larry Frates will charm young and old on Sunday
LACONIA — Inside the Belknap Mill, which houses the Larry Frates Creative Arts Studio, Frates, now 74, is demonstrating a crowd-pleaser. His assistant, Angel Stewart, a musician and former art student, steps into a tall, red box that resembles a cross between a coffin and a phone booth, with cutouts that reveal Stewart’s face, hands and one foot.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
32 Summer Street
Sunny & Spacious 1+ Bedroom - Heat Included! - Ready for immediate move-in - this spacious 1+ bedroom has everything you need & want in an apartment. There is one main bedroom with oversized closet space, plus a smaller room that can be used as an office, den, or storage! You'll have a private entrance and off-street parking for 2 vehicles. Snow removal is included, as is heat, hot water, and water/sewer, and curb-side trash pick via City of Laconia. Have all the aspects of living in your own home, but also have all the benefits of living in a professionally managed apartment home. $1350/month for a 12 month lease - occupancy can begin immediately upon approved application & signed lease contract. Sorry, no pets allowed. This quaint & cozy, freshly painted apartment will not last long - schedule your showing ASAP!
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
