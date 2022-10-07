ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston Magazine

Check Out the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Boston

Boston’s real estate market operates at a higher price point than most cities, but when a unit like this hits the market, it’s worth noticing. This penthouse unit at the Four Seasons Private Residences at One Dalton Street is the priciest listing on the market in Boston right now and, if sold at its current price point, would be one of the most expensive condo sales in the history of the city, according to The Boston Globe. And taking a look at it, it seems like it’d be worth every penny.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Inside Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, the Neighborhood’s Debut Bookstore

Can an old-school bookstore not just survive but thrive in the era of Amazon and e-readers? Beacon Hill Books & Café owner Melissa Fetter sure thinks so. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Melissa Fetter...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Snag a New Timepiece at One of These Five Luxury Watch Shops

What makes Boston’s luxury watch scene tick? Well-stocked cases, rare treasures, and—in one case—an in-store cocktail bar. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Date & Time. A stone-topped bar and plush lounge furniture...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Cambridge#Antique#Pine Wood#Business Industry#Real Estate#Linus Business#Housing List#Reclaimed Wood
nbcboston.com

Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington

Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt. The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in...
BURLINGTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Smoke Pours Out of Newton Pizza Restaurant

Fire crews in Newton, Massachusetts responded overnight as smoke poured out of a restaurant at the Chestnut Hill Mall. Smoke was seen billowing from the Frank Pepe's pizza restaurant, and firefighters were in and out of the building. Additional information was not immediately available, so it's unclear what caused the...
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
WCVB

Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Bakery owner builds successful business one "heavenly" cake at a time

LAWRENCE - Seven years ago Daenerys Mazara opened up her bakery, Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes, named after her daughter.But getting here was a rocky path. She originally moved to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic when she was 5, eventually moving to Lawrence, living in an attic and not knowing any English and working temporary jobs. "When she [her daughter] was a baby and we had all these difficult times and I was looking at her and she was crying one day, it was like 'oh my sweet Grace, my sweet Grace'," Mazara told WBZ-TV. In 2009 she was...
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
SOMERVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy