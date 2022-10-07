Read full article on original website
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch
Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
Boston Magazine
Check Out the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Boston
Boston’s real estate market operates at a higher price point than most cities, but when a unit like this hits the market, it’s worth noticing. This penthouse unit at the Four Seasons Private Residences at One Dalton Street is the priciest listing on the market in Boston right now and, if sold at its current price point, would be one of the most expensive condo sales in the history of the city, according to The Boston Globe. And taking a look at it, it seems like it’d be worth every penny.
Boston Magazine
Inside Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, the Neighborhood’s Debut Bookstore
Can an old-school bookstore not just survive but thrive in the era of Amazon and e-readers? Beacon Hill Books & Café owner Melissa Fetter sure thinks so. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Melissa Fetter...
Boston Magazine
Snag a New Timepiece at One of These Five Luxury Watch Shops
What makes Boston’s luxury watch scene tick? Well-stocked cases, rare treasures, and—in one case—an in-store cocktail bar. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Date & Time. A stone-topped bar and plush lounge furniture...
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
nbcboston.com
Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington
Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt. The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
NECN
Smoke Pours Out of Newton Pizza Restaurant
Fire crews in Newton, Massachusetts responded overnight as smoke poured out of a restaurant at the Chestnut Hill Mall. Smoke was seen billowing from the Frank Pepe's pizza restaurant, and firefighters were in and out of the building. Additional information was not immediately available, so it's unclear what caused the...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
Watertown News
A Single Family Home was Sold This Week in Watertown
This week, one property was sold in Watertown. 15 Langdon Ave., 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,842 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $900,000.
WCVB
Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham
WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Bakery owner builds successful business one "heavenly" cake at a time
LAWRENCE - Seven years ago Daenerys Mazara opened up her bakery, Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes, named after her daughter.But getting here was a rocky path. She originally moved to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic when she was 5, eventually moving to Lawrence, living in an attic and not knowing any English and working temporary jobs. "When she [her daughter] was a baby and we had all these difficult times and I was looking at her and she was crying one day, it was like 'oh my sweet Grace, my sweet Grace'," Mazara told WBZ-TV. In 2009 she was...
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
