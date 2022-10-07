ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Texas

Dallas Morning News. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Poisonous abandoned oil wells are all over North Texas. State must make sure it receives $344 million in federal money to plug troublesome orphan wells. Tens of thousands of dangerous and abandoned oil wells pierce the Texas landscape. Because they were never plugged...
TEXAS STATE
Small business loan deadline approaching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Private nonprofit organizations in 13 Tennessee counties have a few more weeks to file for federal economic injury disaster loans for losses from storms and tornadoes last December. The eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner and...
TENNESSEE STATE
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
ALASKA STATE
Whetstone locals mixed on seeing border shipping containers

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone are not too keen that their community being the staging area for shipping containers that will go to the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers make for unsightly views being near residents and visible...
IMMIGRATION
Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
MARYLAND STATE
Editorial Roundup: Illinois

Arlington Heights Daily Herald. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Campaigns expose specific examples of folly of partisan political boundaries. The run-up to the Nov. 8 election serves as a reminder of the need for redistricting reform to put an end to political gerrymandering in Illinois. “The Fair Maps Amendment,” a bipartisan...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details....
ARIZONA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. October 8, 2022. Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP’s Northville lab, was fired 10 months...
MICHIGAN STATE
AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico College post

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. Balderas is leaving office at the end of this year. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that another finalist is Dr....
COLLEGES
Arizona county mulls ballot hand-count, but lawyer says no

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a southeastern Arizona county were prepared to move ahead with a plan to hand count all ballots in November’s election alongside the normal machine count on Tuesday, but at the last minute the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday authorized its staff to begin reviewing an application for a pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries to an underground site in Illinois, assessing a filing fee of up to $400,000. The pipeline is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
IDAHO STATE

