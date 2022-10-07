Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Fall festivities and Halloween events in Vicksburg
There are several events planned around Vicksburg for the season. Check out all the events below. Vicksburg and Warren County will observe trick or treating this year on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween Spook Day with Lana. The Southern Cultural Heritage Center (SCHC) presents Halloween Spook...
vicksburgnews.com
2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights announced
You know when sleigh bells are ringing, snow is glistening and lights are shimmering up and down Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg, it must be the Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights. The parade will take place on Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “Heroes Among Us”.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s most haunted
Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
Jackson Free Press
Aplos Coming to Highland Village, CARA Dog Days of Summer and Mission First
General Manager Steven O'Neill and Executive Chef Alex Eaton of The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100) are preparing to launch a new Mediterranean "fast fine dining" restaurant called Aplos at Highland Village in early 2018. "Aplos is the Greek word for simple, and we plan...
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, October 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
Byram church hosts water giveaway, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway. COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that […]
WAPT
Recycling returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Recycling has returned to Jackson. Keep Jackson Beautiful has partnered with Replenysh, EnvironMentality to implement a recycling program in the city. The idea was sparked by the water crisis that resulted in the disposal of an influx of plastic water bottles. Keep Jackson Beautiful executive director...
WLBT
Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
vicksburgnews.com
Family lost everything to fire needs your help
A devastating fire took out a family home on Walton Lane early Friday morning. The fire put one family member in the Baton Rouge Burn Center and left the rest of the family without food, clothes or shelter. Their extended family has stepped in to help, but the family is in desperate need of clothes and money. The Dad is with the family while the Mom is at the burn center with her injured child.
WAPT
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Natchez Democrat
Fire risk, severe weather in forecast
JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
WTOK-TV
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry, Miss. Horton is a Black male, 5′ 2″, weighs 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen Oct. 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers Road in Terry. At the time Horton was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal employee still recovering after being shot; had to have 4 surgeries, sister says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee who was shot during his lunch break last week is still recuperating at UMMC, his sister says. Tiffany Jones, the sister of Bobby Jones, said that her brother was on his break with two other Richard’s employees at the Food Depot on Northside Drive when the shooting happened.
breezynews.com
Photo: CTC students visit Mississippi Board of Nursing
The Health Science I & II students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center visited the Mississippi Board of Nursing to listen to public hearings. The trip was a great experience and helped the students to apply what they have learned in their Legal and Ethical Unit of study.
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
breezynews.com
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
