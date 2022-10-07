A devastating fire took out a family home on Walton Lane early Friday morning. The fire put one family member in the Baton Rouge Burn Center and left the rest of the family without food, clothes or shelter. Their extended family has stepped in to help, but the family is in desperate need of clothes and money. The Dad is with the family while the Mom is at the burn center with her injured child.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO