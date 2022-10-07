On September 18, 2022, at about 7:28 PM the Brownfield Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of West Ross. The BPD responded and upon arrival discovered a male subject, Jose Lupe Tapia, had been struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. According to the BPD, Tapia was getting out of his vehicle after he just returned from church service and was struck by an SUV and the driver fled the scene.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO