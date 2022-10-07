Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
One in three Alzheimer's disease family caregivers has persistent symptoms of depression
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern Finland...
cohaitungchi.com
Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here’s Why
Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Psych Centra
What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?
The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder
sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
What You Can Do To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia If You Have Type 2 Diabetes
New research published in Neurology suggests there is a link between type 2 diabetes and dementia. There are several reasons for this connection, and how diabetes affects the heart is one of them. High blood pressure and heart disease are linked with stroke, and these conditions are associated with dementia. Another explanation is that hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) might damage the hippocampus in the brain, which plays an important role in memory function (via Harvard Medical School).
psychologytoday.com
The Interrelationship Between Depression and Parkinson's Disease
The facial expression of Parkinson's disease may be mistaken for that commonly seen in depression. Late-onset depression is a risk factor for Parkinson's disease. About half of all patients with Parkinson's disease have at least one episode of depression in the course of their illness. Depression in Parkinson's disease responds...
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Lack of beta-amyloid, not plaque buildup, may be the culprit
Until recently, beta-amyloid plaques, common in those with Alzheimer’s, were generally thought to be responsible for the deterioration in cognitive function that is characteristic of the disorder. However, many people accumulate amyloid plaques in the brain as they age, but only some of these people go on to develop...
Medical News Today
Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?
Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of a peanut allergy in babies?
Peanut allergy symptoms in babies may include vomiting, hives, facial swelling, and others. They can be mild or severe. An estimated 1–2% of children have a peanut allergy. An allergy is an immune system response. When someone has an allergy, their immune system recognizes a harmless substance as a threat and mounts a response. The National Library of Medicine calls this a “false alarm.”
Medical News Today
Everything to know about a coconut allergy
Although rare, a person may develop an allergic reaction after ingesting or using coconut or coconut-based products. Symptoms may range from mild to severe, including skin rash, vomiting, and rapid heart rate. Coconut is a nutrient-rich food high in fiber, calories, and minerals,. zinc, iron, manganese, selenium, potassium, and copper.
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat
Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
Medical News Today
How to treat otitis externa (swimmer’s ear)
Otitis externa, or swimmer’s ear, refers to inflammation and irritation in the outer ear. People can treat mild cases with antibiotic drops, but if they have an infectious case, they may need oral antibiotics. Swimmer’s ear can cause inflammation anywhere between the eardrum and the outermost portions of the...
Medical News Today
Using more social media increases depression risk for all personality types, study says
Public policy and education researchers found that higher social media exposure may contribute to depression, regardless of personality traits. On the other hand, low agreeableness was associated with a greater depression risk within that period. The study’s authors suggest that interventions should encourage reduced social media use for all personality...
Medical News Today
Can lactose intolerance cause constipation?
Lactose intolerance is a condition that occurs when the body cannot digest lactose. In some people, this condition may cause constipation, among other symptoms. Constipation is a condition in which bowel movements are infrequent or hard to pass. It can also be a symptom of other medical conditions, including lactose intolerance.
Medical News Today
What to know about crossed eyes
Crossed eyes occur when the eyes do not align properly and cannot work together as they typically would. The eyes may point in different directions, and it may cause vision difficulties. Crossed eyes is a misalignment of the eyes in which the eyes do not point in the same direction...
