lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
wfxl.com
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
thefamuanonline.com
University’s Victim Advocate Program prepared to help
October is a month devoted to bringing awareness to breast cancer. What some may not know,. October is also domestic violence awareness month. Domestic violence negatively impacts not only the victims but their loved ones as well. Being in. college and in an abusive relationship can take a toll on...
WCTV
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook posting,...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
WALB 10
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
Florida A&M reportedly has its AD
Florida A&M appears to have found an AD with Ivy League and extensive HBCU experience. The post Florida A&M reportedly has its AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WALB 10
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
WCTV
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
famunews.com
GMA is Coming to FAMU Homecoming
It’s official. ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live from Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
WALB 10
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man that spearheaded the Albany Civil Rights Movement has died. Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany. “He was a great husband, a great father and a great servant to his community,” Shirley Sherrod,...
Post-Searchlight
Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex
Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine
On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
