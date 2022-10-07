ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
lbmjournal.com

Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
TIFTON, GA
thefamuanonline.com

University’s Victim Advocate Program prepared to help

October is a month devoted to bringing awareness to breast cancer. What some may not know,. October is also domestic violence awareness month. Domestic violence negatively impacts not only the victims but their loved ones as well. Being in. college and in an abusive relationship can take a toll on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook posting,...
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Thomasville, GA
Business
City
Thomasville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
COOK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Housing#Housing Market#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
WALB 10

Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
ALBANY, GA
WSAV News 3

Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
COOK COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
famunews.com

GMA is Coming to FAMU Homecoming

It’s official. ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live from Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Pelham police need community help to find missing man

The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man that spearheaded the Albany Civil Rights Movement has died. Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany. “He was a great husband, a great father and a great servant to his community,” Shirley Sherrod,...
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex

Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine

On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy