Tippecanoe County, IN

10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment, Suspect escorted to county jail courtroom

By JOE DUHOWNIK
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tg4Al_0iQfAzkz00

Ji Min Sha is led to the courtroom in Tippecanoe County Jail for an arraignment on initial charges of murder on Friday afternoon.

The Exponent

