10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment, Suspect escorted to county jail courtroom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime. When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate, Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...

4 DAYS AGO