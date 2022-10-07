Steve Cooper exclusive: Nottingham Forest boss on his contract extension, Premier League pressure and uniting his new squad

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Ben White rising, Trent Alexander-Arnold sliding, Ruben Loftus-Cheek a new entry
Ben White can capitalise on Kyle Walker's injury, Harry Maguire's position looks increasingly precarious, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho's hopes are fading. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns!. The clock is ticking as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for Qatar 2022 on October...
SkySports
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabriel Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals: How forward scored his record haul for Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to register his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton on Sunday - but how did he score his record-breaking haul?. The 37-year-old recorded his latest milestone 20 years and two days after his first ever club...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on world championship as Brit eyes Mercedes improvement
Hamilton was denied an eighth title as Verstappen claimed his maiden drivers' championship in controversial circumstances last year, but the Brit was never in contention this season. Mercedes have largely been unable to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari following the introduction of new design regulations for 2022...
SkySports
Premier League
Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig: More missed chances as Hoops' Champions League hopes ended by German visitors
Celtic's hopes of Champions League progression are over after they once again wasted chances before losing to RB Leipzig. Ange Postecoglou's side knew they had to avoid defeat to have a realistic chance of progressing in the competition beyond the World Cup and had early chances through Matt O'Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Was Arsenal's winning penalty against Liverpool soft and what is the handball law?
With an incident-packed Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - plus handball and offside uncertainty across the weekend - Sky Sports' referee expert Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on the contentious calls. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool. INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka crosses the ball into the Liverpool box...
SkySports
Champions League round-up: Antonio Rudiger scores as Real Madrid deny Shakhtar Donetsk famous win | Juventus lose again
Shakhtar Donetsk were denied a memorable win over Real Madrid as Antonio Rudiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Champions League Group F match in Warsaw. Oleksandr Zubkov headed the Ukrainians, beaten 2-1 by Real in Spain last week, in front at the start of the second half. That had...
SkySports
Antoine Griezmann: Striker re-signs for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on permanent deal until 2026
Atletico Madrid have re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a permanent deal. The French footballer has signed a contract until 2026, having left the club in a £103m deal three years ago. Griezmann rejoined Atletico on loan from Barca in August 2021 and his temporary deal was extended for...
SkySports
Rangers vs Liverpool: Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls for bravery ahead of 'hectic' CL clash
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants his players to "be brave" against Liverpool to keep their Champions League hopes alive, as he predicts a "hectic game" at Ibrox. Rangers are looking for their first point and first goal of the campaign when they take on Jurgen Klopp's side again on Wednesday night.
SkySports
FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City: Ten-man visitors held in Denmark as VAR dominates Champions League fixture
Manchester City qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League despite resting Erling Haaland, failing to score and having Sergio Gomez sent off in a frustrating VAR-dominated goalless draw with Copenhagen. Rodri also had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty after referee Artur Dias made repeated...
SkySports
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA looking into incident between Gabriel and Jordan Henderson
The Football Association has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following their angry confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, Sky Sports Newshas been told. The referee's report from Michael Oliver is also being reviewed following the altercation, which took place during Arsenal's 3-2 win.
SkySports
PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer. N'Golo Kante wants to stay at...
SkySports
Manuel Akanji is Man City’s bargain buy and now Pep Guardiola’s intelligent problem-solver at right-back
Pep Guardiola spent much of his press conference after Manchester City’s straightforward 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday discussing the impact of his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund. But this time it was the other one. Erling Haaland did score the fourth goal against Saints but it was the...
SkySports
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticises officials' decision-making during Premier League defeat to Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp has criticised referee Michael Oliver's decision-making during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal and also hit back at former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann for claiming his side "lack spark". The Reds controversially conceded a penalty when Thiago Alcantara made light contact with Gabriel Jesus in the 18-yard box, which...
SkySports
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds: Eberechi Eze winner sees hosts come from behind to claim second win of season
Eberechi Eze's classy goal 14 minutes from time secured Crystal Palace's second Premier League win of the season as they came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park. Neither side went into the game with any kind of form after sharing just four points from their last eight Premier League matches combined, and Palace started the game like a team hovering above the relegation zone, showing nerves throughout the team as they allowed Pascal Struijk to give Leeds an early lead.
Comments / 0