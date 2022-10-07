Read full article on original website
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning
Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman confirms contract talks: 'We have had good conversations'
England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman says she has not signed a new deal, but has had good conversations with the FA about her future. Wiegman led England to Euros glory - having won the previous instalment in her last job in charge of the Netherlands - and reports had suggested there was already an agreement over new terms.
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over
Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.
James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS・
Premier League
Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
Celtic v RB Leipzig: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Celtic gain revenge for their 3-1 defeat at Leipzig last week? Join Luke McLaughlin
Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip join Luis Diaz on sidelines with injuries
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are out for two weeks in another blow for Liverpool ahead of Sunday's match against Manchester City at Anfield - live on Sky Sports. Luis Diaz is already expected to be out until after the World Cup following the knee injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Ashley Young scores stunner but Steve Cooper's side off bottom with a point
Steven Gerrard has demanded more from his "big hitters" after Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Emmanuel Dennis' early header had given Steve Cooper's side the lead but Ashley Young's stunning strike soon levelled things up. Villa had the better of a game short on quality but could not find their first away win of the season as Forest ended a run of five defeats.
Ref Watch: Was Arsenal's winning penalty against Liverpool soft and what is the handball law?
With an incident-packed Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - plus handball and offside uncertainty across the weekend - Sky Sports' referee expert Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on the contentious calls. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool. INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka crosses the ball into the Liverpool box...
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA looking into incident between Gabriel and Jordan Henderson
The Football Association has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following their angry confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, Sky Sports Newshas been told. The referee's report from Michael Oliver is also being reviewed following the altercation, which took place during Arsenal's 3-2 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals: How forward scored his record haul for Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to register his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton on Sunday - but how did he score his record-breaking haul?. The 37-year-old recorded his latest milestone 20 years and two days after his first ever club...
Jurgen Klopp: I hope Mohamed Salah is close to exploding like Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp hopes Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are close to rediscovering their best form ahead of their Super Sunday trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just twice in the league so far to leave them a mammoth 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's team, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward a January transfer target for David Beckham's Inter Miami - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... David Beckham's Inter Miami are lining up a sensational January window swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo. Harry Maguire was given special permission to take a break in Portugal this week to "clear his head". Manchester United's under-fire stars are being urged...
UEFA・
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds: Eberechi Eze winner sees hosts come from behind to claim second win of season
Eberechi Eze's classy goal 14 minutes from time secured Crystal Palace's second Premier League win of the season as they came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park. Neither side went into the game with any kind of form after sharing just four points from their last eight Premier League matches combined, and Palace started the game like a team hovering above the relegation zone, showing nerves throughout the team as they allowed Pascal Struijk to give Leeds an early lead.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
Ebony Rainford-Brent tips Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as England Women head coach contenders
Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal. Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA reviewing incident in Gunners' Premier League win at Emirates
The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.
