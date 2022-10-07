Read full article on original website
Oklahoma's five largest tribes set to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor
Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma will officially endorse Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday. The leaders from the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and commitment to work with the 39 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma as reasons for the endorsement.
Tribal nations unite to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race
Leaders of the state's five largest tribes are set to meet Tuesday to officially endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the...
Polls offer different picture of Oklahoma’s race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
