Kearney Hub
Axtell sweeps Pleasanton, advances in Fort Kearny tourney
OVERTON — Axtell advanced to the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament with a 25-22, 25-15 sweep of Pleasanton, outlasting the Bulldogs with key late runs. The Wildcats will take on top-seeded Overton tonight at Kearney Catholic, following the other semifinal match between Amherst and S-E-M that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday’s championship final is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kearney High School.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second in Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Lincoln East, bidding to become the first team in state history to go undefeated at all four divisions, scored 120 points to Kearney's 80. Lincoln Southeast also scored 80 points but Kearney claimed the runner-up trophy based on the winning percentage in games played.
Kearney Hub
Saturday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights
Archbishop Bergan 2, KCHS 0: Kearney Catholic gave up six ace serves and hit .155 while losing the fifth-place match at the Centennial Conference Tournament 25-16, 25-19. Londyn Carnes led the Stars (19-8) with seven kills. KCHS 2, Columbus Scotus 0: Kearney Catholic defeated Columbus Scotus 25-21, 25-21 in the...
Kearney Hub
Minden chasing Broken Bow at Class C state golf tournament
Southwest Conference foes Broken Bow and Minden sat 1-2 in Class C after Monday’s first round of the Nebraska High School Girls Golf State Tournament. Broken Bow, going for its third straight state championship, posted a 348 team score in the first of two rounds at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Minden was second with a 364. Columbus Scotus was third at 39.
Kearney Hub
Laurie Richards reflects on her film career — for the State of Nebraska
LINCOLN — Laurie Richards remembers boarding a flight from Nebraska to Florence, Italy, and then taking five trains before reaching Cannes, France, back in 2013. It was an exhilarating adventure, Richards said, to walk a double red carpet at the invitation-only Cannes Film Festival with movie stars from around the world. She went with her husband and a group of friends to watch the film “Nebraska,” directed by Alexander Payne.
Kearney Hub
Frakes says he’s leaving the Nebraska prison system in a better place
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
Kearney Hub
Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska
Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
Kearney Hub
Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Kearney city staffers will be on the job for Columbus Day
KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices will be open on Monday, Columbus Day. All city of Kearney offices, including the sanitation Division, Kearney Public Library and Peterson Senior Activity Center, will be open on Monday. According to a city of Kearney press release, there are no changes to the...
Kearney Hub
Sioux City mayor implores tri-state governors to help save 500 Tyson jobs
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas. During the council comments...
Kearney Hub
Drought takes toll on cotton
LUBBOCK, Texas — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation's top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
Kearney Hub
Hurricane Ian takes heavy emotional toll
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
Kearney Hub
Seances, charlatans the topic for Brown Bag History at Kearney Public Library
KEARNEY — April White will present “Welcoming the Uninvited: Victorian Era Spiritualism, Seances and Charlatans” at noon Wednesday for the October Brown Bag History presentation. White's talk is part of the monthly presentation by the Kearney Public Library and University of Nebraska at Kearney History Department. According...
Kearney Hub
'Forever chemicals' in game challenge hunters
PORTLAND, Maine — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public School Board approves $52M property tax request
KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education approved a 2022-23 property tax request of $52.57 million at its board meeting Monday evening. The board unanimously approved the resolution that would see a 3% increase in the tax rate from the 2021-22 budget. The total assessed value of property differs by 5.51% from last year. The tax rate would be about $1.13 per $100 of assessed value.
