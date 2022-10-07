Read full article on original website
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
Deputy BP Diana Richardson fired over 'toxic' work environment
Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Diana Richardson was fired from her role at borough hall following reports that she created a “toxic” work environment.
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
fox5ny.com
Killings on mass transit in NYC
A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His Action
New York inspecting migrant busesScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to New York City. He started bussing migrants there on August 1. This has caused some push-back from New York’s Mayor Eric Adams. But Abbott is continuing to send migrants to New York which has a law to welcome immigrants.
fox5ny.com
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams signs new Times Square concealed carry law Tuesday
The signings come just one day after the attorney general's office filed a request for a federal court to allow the state to ban guns in public places, including "gun-free zones" like Times Square.
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
Eyewitness News sees first-hand how NYC sheriffs are cracking down on ghost cars
The New York City Sheriff's Office is cracking down on ghost cars - cars with fake plates, fake paper plates and cars that are unregistered or uninsured.
fox5ny.com
Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Lee Zeldin, NY GOP gov. candidate, says two people shot outside his Long Island home with daughters present
New York police say that two people were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home, who is the GOP gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming November general election.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
New Photos Reveal Squalid, Dangerous Conditions at Rikers Island
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rikers Island, New York City’s main prison complex, has long been scrutinized as a hotbed of chaos and violence. Now, new images published in a recent Gothamist exposé give a startling look at the squalid, dangerous conditions inside the jails.
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
