Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

Killings on mass transit in NYC

A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis

NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City

This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station

A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
Mother Jones

New Photos Reveal Squalid, Dangerous Conditions at Rikers Island

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rikers Island, New York City’s main prison complex, has long been scrutinized as a hotbed of chaos and violence. Now, new images published in a recent Gothamist exposé give a startling look at the squalid, dangerous conditions inside the jails.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY

