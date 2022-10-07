Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
WorldScreenings: ABS-CBN Corporation
Bringing content from the Philippines out to the global market, ABS-CBN Corporation arrives at MIPCOM with the momentum of healthy gains at the company to power its international sales. “We continuously build meaningful partnerships with global OTT platforms, including Netflix, Viu, Amazon and YouTube, among others, to bring our content...
World Screen News
Tin Roof Media Hires for New Legal & Business Affairs Role
Tin Roof Media, the television content group housing Blink Films and Outline Productions, has appointed Charisma Jones as its first head of legal and business affairs. Jones will be responsible for all legal and business affairs for Blink and Outline across the group’s production bases in London and Chepstow. She joins from Warner Bros. International Television Production UK, where she was senior legal counsel. There, she oversaw legal and business affairs on series such as First Dates, A House Through Time, Five Star Chef, Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild and Our Yorkshire Farm.
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Appoints Regional Sales VP
Beyond Rights has tapped BBC Studios alum Tara Gaule as VP of sales, covering France, CEE, the Middle East and Africa. Gaule joins from BBC Studios, where she spent six years licensing unscripted, scripted and kids’ content to a wide range of territories. Prior to that, she worked for formats business Small World IFT and spent four years as VP of sales at Zodiak Rights. Over the course of her career, she has also worked for several other distributors, including DRG and Handmade Films International.
World Screen News
World Screen’s Anna Carugati to Moderate Marco Bassetti Keynote
Anna Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, will sit down with Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, for a one-on-one conversation as part of his MIPCOM keynote in the Grand Auditorium. Taking place on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais, the Media...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
Banijay’s Blow Up Heads to RTL Germany
Banijay has sealed a deal for the first European adaptation of Blow Up, with the Dutch-originated format heading to RTL in Germany. Originally created by EndemolShine Nederland for RTL 4, Blow Up (Die Ballon show) is set to be produced for RTL by Banijay Productions Germany. The format sees talented balloon artists facing off in challenges.
World Screen News
Upgrade Productions Taps Caroline Kusser
Upgrade Productions has named Caroline Kusser, an alum of Mediawan and LEONINE Studios, as executive VP, head of series. In her new role, Kusser will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of Upgrade’s series projects alongside co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier. She will be based in Los Angeles.
World Screen News
World Screen App Updated for MIPCOM
The World Screen app is now updated for MIPCOM, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources. iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the iTunes App Store. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store. Features of the World Screen app include:. TV...
World Screen News
Screening Rooms for MIPCOM Now Available
Watch clips and access detailed information on hundreds of new shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated Screening Rooms for MIPCOM. WorldScreenings.com—offering a slew of improvements and a sleek new look—allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in widescreen and full-screen modes. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms.
Comments / 0