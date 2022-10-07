Liberty field hockey’s Charlotte Vaanhold and Azul Iritxity Irigoyen were recognized for their performances last weekend in being named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. This is Vaanhold’s first time being named to the honor roll. Meanwhile, Iritxity Irigoyen, an eight-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, is being tabbed to the honor roll for the second time in her career.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO