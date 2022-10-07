Read full article on original website
Related
Liberty News
Vaanhold and Iritxity Irigoyen Selected to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll
Liberty field hockey’s Charlotte Vaanhold and Azul Iritxity Irigoyen were recognized for their performances last weekend in being named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. This is Vaanhold’s first time being named to the honor roll. Meanwhile, Iritxity Irigoyen, an eight-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, is being tabbed to the honor roll for the second time in her career.
Liberty News
Freece Named CCSA Women’s Diver of the Week
After a strong opening meet to the 2022-23 season, Liberty junior Maddie Freece has been named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Diver of the Week. This is Freece’s fourth career CCSA Diver of the Week honor. The last time she won the award was nine months ago today, on Jan. 11, 2022. Lauren Chennault was the last Lady Flame to be named CCSA Women’s Diver of the Week, Jan. 25, 2022.
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty Falls 2-0 to No. 7 Louisville, Sunday
No. 16 Liberty fell 2-0 to No. 7 Louisville, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. The Cardinals (10-3) pick up their 10th victory of the season, dropping the Lady Flames to 8-5 overall in the process. Scoring Summary. 6’ – LOUISVILLE – Aimee Plumb (unassisted)
Liberty News
Liberty Travels to Jacksonville and North Florida for ASUN Matches, this Weekend
Liberty travels to Jacksonville, Fla., for two ASUN Conference games this weekend. The Lady Flames will face the Jacksonville Dolphins on Thursday and square off against the North Florida Ospreys on Sunday. Winners of six consecutive contests, the Lady Flames are tied atop the ASUN Conference standings with Lipscomb with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Gardner-Webb
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped the Flames third win in a row with a 42-24 road victory at UMass, plus previewed this weekend’s Homecoming game against Gardner-Webb.
Liberty News
Liberty disc golfers play after professionals at Dean’s Cup
Liberty University’s men’s and women’s disc golf teams gained valuable experience at one of the premier venues in the nation and witnessed some of the best players in the world in action over the weekend at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. The Flames’ top eight men’s...
Comments / 0