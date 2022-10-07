Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/11
Meet Rhome, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Rhome is a 1 year old husky mix. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Rhome is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. Rhome is fine with cats as they don’t seem to bother him at all. For a young guy he is pretty calm and loves everyone he meets.
Whataburger and James Avery Introduce Their 2 New Bracelet Charms
Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
Travel Texas: Old Town Palestine, Arlington ‘Pumpkin Nights’
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas fall pumpkin tradition draws thousands of visitors, a hidden gem of times past in our own East Texas back yard, and the town with only one building, is what is found travelling Texas. Along highway 180 in Arlington you’ll find ‘Pumpkin Nights’, where you...
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
Groom & Sons’ holds Grand Reopening
Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce joins Groom & Sons’ Home Center to mark the store’s grand reopening with an Oct. 7 ribbon cutting, with Groom & Sons’ General Manager JD Mapp holding the scissors. Groom & Sons’ is located at 1310 S. Third St. in Mabank and can be reached at (903) 887-7581 or www.groomandsons.com.
Texas Rose Festival brings millions of dollars into Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival. While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration. “Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice […]
Business Beat: Dutch Bros grand opening, Peking opens at new location, JumpShot temporarily closed
One of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 2157 W Grande Blvd will open on Friday, the company announced in a Facebook post. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5...
Largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history to break ground, Oct. 13; features sportsplex, hotel, multi-family, restaurants & retail
KAUFMAN, Texas — The largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history, South Pointe Park, will break ground this Thursday, October 13, 2022. The $130 million public-private, mixed-use development will feature a 147,000-square foot sportsplex, a hotel, apartments, townhomes, retail pads, office space, and restaurants. Developers also say there will be a project-wide trail system connected to adjacent attractions and future-proposed developments.
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
Mineola High School performing at marching festival on Monday
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Students are performing at the Mineola Marching Festival on Monday. The event is being held at the Meredith Memorial Stadium all day. The Mineola High School Sound of the Swarm is scheduled to perform at 9:15 p.m. “Get out and support these students that work incredibly hard,” said the city of […]
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
Thousands gather for inaugural Rose City Music Festival featuring Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III
Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and catered to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
New $130 Million Mixed-Use Development In Kaufman To Feature Sportsplex, Hotel, Apartments & Restaurants
KAUFMAN –The largest mixed-use development project in the City of Kaufman’s history, recently approved by the Kaufman City Council, will have its groundbreaking, Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 am at the corner of South Houston St. (FM1388) and State Highway 34 Bypass. Dallas-based, Cedar Crest Development Company, LLC is the developer of the $130 million public-private partnership project.
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience. J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the...
