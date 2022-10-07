ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SOBR Safe Inc. Stock Rallied For A Reason; Its Technology Is Changing The Alcohol Detection Landscape ($SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR Shares are over 223% higher than where they started in September. But the better news for those invested or considering, the bullish surge appears to be the precursor for higher gains. That's not an overzealous assumption. SOBR is doing the right things in the right markets at the right time. And after successfully raising $6 million from an at-the-market private placement navigated by Aegis Capital, SOBR is more than exploiting a red-hot sector opportunity; they have the capital to accelerate its value-creating mission.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income GIM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.02 cents per share. On Friday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.02 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

London Bridge: BoE Again Intervenes in Bond Market, Raising Stability Concerns

(Tuesday Market Open) After separate warnings Monday of possible recession and “fragile liquidity” from two influential global financial leaders, investors woke Tuesday to fresh troubling news from the Bank of England (BOE). The U.K. central bank is expanding bond purchases to prevent what it called “fire sale dynamics” that could threaten economic stability.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Pfizer Inc.

On Monday, shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.37% to $41.75. The overall sentiment for PFE has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where National Instruments Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $44.0 versus the current price of National Instruments at $38.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
STOCKS
Business
Economy
AstraZeneca
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Texas Roadhouse

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse. The company has an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial

Within the last quarter, Stag Industrial STAG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial. The company has an average price target of $38.25 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $36.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: The Technicals and Fundamentals Collide This Week

This week may be the one that provides the catalyst for the much anticipated “capitulation” event traders have been waiting for to call a “bottom”. The economic reports this week are nothing short of monumental, geopolitical tensions have reached levels we haven’t seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and credit markets haven’t seen this much attention since 2008.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Preview Of PepsiCo's Earnings

PepsiCo PEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PepsiCo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. PepsiCo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

3 Mortgage REITs With The Highest Dividends

Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs( are companies that loan money on income-producing properties using mortgage-backed securities (MBS) or borrowing funds to originate their own mortgages. The spread between borrowing costs and lending rates is what brings them profits. But rising interest rates deplete the spreads they make between what...
REAL ESTATE

