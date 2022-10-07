Read full article on original website
SOBR Safe Inc. Stock Rallied For A Reason; Its Technology Is Changing The Alcohol Detection Landscape ($SOBR)
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR Shares are over 223% higher than where they started in September. But the better news for those invested or considering, the bullish surge appears to be the precursor for higher gains. That's not an overzealous assumption. SOBR is doing the right things in the right markets at the right time. And after successfully raising $6 million from an at-the-market private placement navigated by Aegis Capital, SOBR is more than exploiting a red-hot sector opportunity; they have the capital to accelerate its value-creating mission.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income GIM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.02 cents per share. On Friday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.02 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
London Bridge: BoE Again Intervenes in Bond Market, Raising Stability Concerns
(Tuesday Market Open) After separate warnings Monday of possible recession and “fragile liquidity” from two influential global financial leaders, investors woke Tuesday to fresh troubling news from the Bank of England (BOE). The U.K. central bank is expanding bond purchases to prevent what it called “fire sale dynamics” that could threaten economic stability.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Short Volatility Alert: Pfizer Inc.
On Monday, shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.37% to $41.75. The overall sentiment for PFE has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Where National Instruments Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $44.0 versus the current price of National Instruments at $38.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Tuesday's Market Minute: The Technicals and Fundamentals Collide This Week
This week may be the one that provides the catalyst for the much anticipated “capitulation” event traders have been waiting for to call a “bottom”. The economic reports this week are nothing short of monumental, geopolitical tensions have reached levels we haven’t seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and credit markets haven’t seen this much attention since 2008.
A Preview Of PepsiCo's Earnings
PepsiCo PEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PepsiCo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. PepsiCo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Bank of England Steps In Again To Provide Some Cushion To Dysfunctional Government Bond Market
The Bank of England said it would buy more government bonds to help keep its price stable and prevent investors from selling them, which could put some pension funds at risk of collapse. Citing a "material risk" to financial stability after the turmoil hit pension firms, the BoE split its...
3 Mortgage REITs With The Highest Dividends
Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs( are companies that loan money on income-producing properties using mortgage-backed securities (MBS) or borrowing funds to originate their own mortgages. The spread between borrowing costs and lending rates is what brings them profits. But rising interest rates deplete the spreads they make between what...
