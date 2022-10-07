SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR Shares are over 223% higher than where they started in September. But the better news for those invested or considering, the bullish surge appears to be the precursor for higher gains. That's not an overzealous assumption. SOBR is doing the right things in the right markets at the right time. And after successfully raising $6 million from an at-the-market private placement navigated by Aegis Capital, SOBR is more than exploiting a red-hot sector opportunity; they have the capital to accelerate its value-creating mission.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO