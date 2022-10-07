Read full article on original website
Roberts does it all for Laurens
Jordan Roberts, who excelled at linebacker, running back and special teams for Laurens District High School last Friday night, is the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s Player of the Week. In a 17-14 loss to Riverside, Roberts made 7 solo tackles and 5 assists, a tackle for loss and 2...
Blue Hose Blurbs: Volleyball wins a pair
Led by senior Paige Cairnes, who had a career-best 19 kills, Presbyterian won a 5-set thriller over Gardner-Webb (16-25, 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12) at Templeton Center on Saturday night. The Blue Hose also had 17 kills from Kasey Battle and 12 kills, 11 digs, from Rylee Moorhead. PC is 6-12,...
Blue Hose Blurbs: Men's golf 14th at Elon
Two rounds into the 54-hole Elon Phoenix Invitational, Presbyterian’s men are in a tie for 14th place in a field of 17. The Blue Hose are at 584 (+16) after round of 286 and 298. Host Elon is leading the tournament with a two-round score of 544 (-24). Elon’s...
Two local players selected for 2022 NC/SC Shrine Bowl
Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster. In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in...
Travelers Rest, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Great news from Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game. It sounds like (...)
Clemson's backfield takes a hit
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- While most of the attrition Clemson is dealing with lies on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers' offense has also taken a hit. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following the (...)
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen
Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense
It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
Top Clemson CB target announces top teams, sets commitment date
One of Clemson's top defensive back targets in the class of 2024 dropped his final five schools on Sunday afternoon via social media. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin is down to (...)
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport
James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
