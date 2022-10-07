ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEftB_0iQel8Fh00

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.

The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning, and logistics.

Commerce said the updates are part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

“The threat environment is always changing, and we are updating our policies today to make sure we’re addressing the challenges posed by (China) while we continue our outreach and coordination with allies and partners,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a statement.

Commerce said it consulted with close allies and partners on its control efforts.

Thursday, at an event in upstate New York, President Biden predicted a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. The investment is spurred by this summer's passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. That legislation was needed for national and economic security, Biden said in Poughkeepsie, adding that "the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against" it.

Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China over technology and security. Last month the Chinese government called on Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after California-based chip designer Nvidia said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China.

Washington has tightened controls and lobbied allies to limit Chinese access to the most advanced chips and tools to develop its own. China is spending heavily to develop its fledgling producers but so far cannot make high-end chips used in the most advanced smartphones and other devices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters' needs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day

Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commerce Department#Ibm
KIRO 7 Seattle

Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz's Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
KIRO 7 Seattle

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to...
IMMIGRATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes

PRAGUE — (AP) — Ukrainians rallied Tuesday in the Czech capital of Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week's barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and to demand more weapons from the West to protect their nation. The protesters held blue-and-yellow crosses...
PROTESTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

New rules fix 'flaw' for families seeking Obamacare coverage

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Families who get expensive health insurance through employers could see a price break if they sign up instead for coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace this fall. The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new rules that determine the tax breaks for certain families...
INCOME TAX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Venezuela expands search for the missing after deadly slide

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Rescuers worked to clear rocks and mud from the streets of a north-central city in Venezuela on Tuesday, three days after it was hit by a massive and deadly landslide, and expanded their search for any bodies buried under the sludge. Officials raised...
CHINA
KIRO 7 Seattle

White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House on Tuesday said eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection against the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
135K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy