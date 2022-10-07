Read full article on original website
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
Man dies from injuries after shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man shot at a southwest Atlanta laundromat died from his injuries, police said Tuesday....
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
Carjacking turned shooting at busy downtown Atlanta intersection, police say
It happened at Ted Turner Drive. Atlanta Police say this incident started as a carjacking.
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting
ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-285 that has left all westbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Crash shuts down busy downtown street after nearby shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that has shut down a busy part of downtown. There is an active scene and large police presence at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the crash is related to a shooting at...
Suspect arrested days after woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
Four days after a shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County construction site, a suspect is behind bars.
13-year-old shot after shots fired into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person who drove by a home in Northwest Atlanta and opened fire. A bullet hit a 13 year-old boy in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to fully recover. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death
Clayton County police have shared the identity of the man found dead Thursday afternoon in a case that led to Friday’s SWAT standoff, resulting in the shooting deaths of the murder suspect and a K-9.
2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
Police searching for 2 teen girls they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Shooting at Decatur McDonald's sends one man to hospital
A shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald’s sent people scrambling for cover. Police say medics took one man to the hospital with injuries from the gunfire.
‘Angels around those bullets:’ Video captures scary moment mother, baby caught in drive-by shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jamia Ewing says it’s startling that home surveillance video captured the moment when she and her 8-month-old son were caught in a drive-by shooting. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Thank God I’m still here, thank God my son still...
2 children rescued, man taken into custody in Clayton County SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Two young girls were rescued and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Clayton County SWAT was called to a home along Pineglen Drive in the Forest Park area around 3 p.m. Monday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home as...
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.
