GILFORD — Dr. Leo B. Sanfaçon, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Concord Hospital, in Laconia. Leo was born on May 29, 1931, in Rochester, New Hampshire. After serving four years in the United States Airforce, he attended the University of New Hampshire and Tufts Dental School. Leo practiced dentistry in Laconia for 40 years. His commitment to excellence led him to help establish a dental study club with three other dentists who became some of his dearest friends. Leo was a people person, and he took great pride in developing relationships with his patients.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO