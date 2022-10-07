ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - People from across the southern Illinois area gathered in downtown Anna on Saturday, October 8 for the Union County Colorfest. This festival featured arts and crafts, painting for the kids and a variety of vendors which include local wineries. We saw firsthand people enjoying the music...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
JACKSON, MO
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
KMOV

Madison County Safe T Act Lawsuit

News 4's Julia Avery is giving Cardinals fans a pep talk after Friday's loss. Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

573 Film Festival to give kids a shot at being filmmakers

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 573 Film Festival will give kids the chance to shoot a short film and attend the premiere in October. On Oct 14, 15, and 23, kids will take a step into the world of cinema as part of a partnership between the Perryville and the Semo Council of the Arts.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
kbsi23.com

Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Wednesday Madison County Accident

(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
mymoinfo.com

Fredericktown Soccer Coach Sentenced in Fraud Scheme

(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown high school soccer coach, Jamie McCoy of Jackson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for a health care fraud scheme. McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment. They say he contracted with marketing firms who placed ads on television and online that offered orthopedic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order medical equipment without evaluating, nor communicating, with the patient in some cases.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after Paducah police say a routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest. Jason A. Adams, 43, of Avondale Drive faces charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of change of address.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Business owner from Jackson sentenced to 2.5 years in prison ordered to repay $7.5M for health care fraud

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A business owner from Jackson was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million for health care fraud. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020 to three felony counts of health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
JACKSON, MO

