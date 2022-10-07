ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grundy County Herald

Dispose of hazardous waste responsibly

The Mobile Household Hazardous waste unit will be in Marion County Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Lowes Parking Lot, 525 Dixie Lee Center Rd in Kimball. Mobile Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collections only occur in the fall and spring to avoid extreme weather. The process is very simple. Check the collection schedule to determine a convenient event for you. The spring schedule is posted by February and the fall schedule is posted by August. On the day of the event, load the unwanted materials into your trunk or the back of your truck. For safety, don't mix materials, keep them in their original containers, double package any leaking containers, and place any breakable containers in a box, cushioned with newspaper. When you get to the event you will be surveyed to find out in what county you live and from how many households you are bringing waste.
MARION COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Marion County COC Spotlight: Raulston Woods & Gardens

Periodically, we feature a story provided by the Marion County TN Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents to “shop local” regardless of the need. Tabb and Sarah McNabb, and our business is Raulston Woods & Gardens. Sarah has lived in Marion County for over fifteen years. She brings...
MARION COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
South Pittsburg, TN
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Kimball, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning

A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment

President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Shuts Down East Ridge with No Warning

TDOT shuts down East Ridge on Thursday with absolutely no warning, no detours, and not safety in mind. TDOT has hijacked Tombras, McBrien, and Moore during the busiest time of day on a very busy day of the week. These are actual TDOT employees from what I can tell too because their trucks say TDOT and all the workers are wearing spotless new safety vests standing around doing nothing.
EAST RIDGE, TN
mcnewstn.com

South Pittsburg picks up new city judge/new Princess management

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – After convening a special call meeting this week, the abridged South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners made decisions on the new city court judge and moved forward on selecting a new manager for the Princess Theatre. Both decisions have been anticipated for some time.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Kimball Board#Recreation Board#King#Fire Department#Cdl
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WDEF

Brainerd student charge with making school threat

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy