The Mobile Household Hazardous waste unit will be in Marion County Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Lowes Parking Lot, 525 Dixie Lee Center Rd in Kimball. Mobile Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collections only occur in the fall and spring to avoid extreme weather. The process is very simple. Check the collection schedule to determine a convenient event for you. The spring schedule is posted by February and the fall schedule is posted by August. On the day of the event, load the unwanted materials into your trunk or the back of your truck. For safety, don't mix materials, keep them in their original containers, double package any leaking containers, and place any breakable containers in a box, cushioned with newspaper. When you get to the event you will be surveyed to find out in what county you live and from how many households you are bringing waste.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO