Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Lower Grades at East Brainerd Elementary May Move to New Facility
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 19 acres of property formerly owned by the Cigna corporation are being sold to Hamilton County for eight million dollars. There is a facility on the the property that will be used as a new school, taking 750 students from East Brainerd Elementary, which is currently overcrowded.
Grundy County Herald
Dispose of hazardous waste responsibly
The Mobile Household Hazardous waste unit will be in Marion County Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Lowes Parking Lot, 525 Dixie Lee Center Rd in Kimball. Mobile Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collections only occur in the fall and spring to avoid extreme weather. The process is very simple. Check the collection schedule to determine a convenient event for you. The spring schedule is posted by February and the fall schedule is posted by August. On the day of the event, load the unwanted materials into your trunk or the back of your truck. For safety, don't mix materials, keep them in their original containers, double package any leaking containers, and place any breakable containers in a box, cushioned with newspaper. When you get to the event you will be surveyed to find out in what county you live and from how many households you are bringing waste.
mcnewstn.com
Marion County COC Spotlight: Raulston Woods & Gardens
Periodically, we feature a story provided by the Marion County TN Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents to “shop local” regardless of the need. Tabb and Sarah McNabb, and our business is Raulston Woods & Gardens. Sarah has lived in Marion County for over fifteen years. She brings...
WTVC
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
tennesseelookout.com
Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment
President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Shuts Down East Ridge with No Warning
TDOT shuts down East Ridge on Thursday with absolutely no warning, no detours, and not safety in mind. TDOT has hijacked Tombras, McBrien, and Moore during the busiest time of day on a very busy day of the week. These are actual TDOT employees from what I can tell too because their trucks say TDOT and all the workers are wearing spotless new safety vests standing around doing nothing.
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg picks up new city judge/new Princess management
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – After convening a special call meeting this week, the abridged South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners made decisions on the new city court judge and moved forward on selecting a new manager for the Princess Theatre. Both decisions have been anticipated for some time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
boropulse.com
Cross the Natural Bridge: Unique Tennessee Landmark Sits Atop Monteagle Mountain
For a unique, striking, natural Tennessee landmark, check out the Natural Bridge, just outside of Sewanee, Tennessee. Exit I-24 on top of Monteagle Mountain and the Natural Bridge is only 10 minutes away. After heading through downtown Sewanee, motorists take a pleasant drive through a thickly forested area for a...
WDEF
Brainerd student charge with making school threat
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
WTVC
Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
WTVC
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
chattanoogacw.com
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
chattanoogapulse.com
Lodge Cast Iron Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brand New South Pittsburg Museum
Lodge Cast Iron celebrates the grand opening of the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron on Saturday, Oct. 8, a curated destination for visitors to enjoy a peek behind the curtain of the rich history, culture and creation of cast iron. Located in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge’s hometown since its founding...
Comments / 0