Tuscaloosa, AL

myaggienation.com

Cessna: Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort

Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Hayes earns SEC honors

Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes was named the Southeastern Conference’s offensive player of the week. She had two goals and an assist as the Aggies beat 20th-ranked Ole Miss 2-1 and tied LSU 2-2. — Eagle staff report.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night

Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
myaggienation.com

Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss

• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Beyond Basketball kicks off Wednesday

First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her initial meeting of Beyond Basketball at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reed Arena’s third-floor ballroom. Taylor, while at Georgia, launched Beyond Basketball, which seeks to educate, support and connect women of all ages by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their lives.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

