ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DyCm_0iQeZxNn00

Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series .

The Cardinals were poised to put away another close game after Juan Yepez connected for the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history with two outs in the seventh.

But after struggling all afternoon against José Quintana and the St. Louis bullpen, the Phillies finally got their powerful offense going against Ryan Helsley. JT Realmuto began the ninth-inning rally with a single, and walks for Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases before the All-Star closer plunked Alec Bohm to score a run.

Andre Pallante gave up Segura’s hit through the right side of the infield that put Philadelphia in front in the franchise's first playoff game since 2011.

Zach Eflin surrendered Nolan Gorman's two-out RBI single in the bottom half, and then struck out Yadier Molina swinging for the final out.

St. Louis had been 93-0 in its playoff history when leading by at least two runs going into the ninth inning, according to Sportradar.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday night at Busch Stadium.

PADRES 7, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off New York's Max Scherzer.

Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0.

Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2 against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom. The series winner faces the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eduardo Escobar homered and doubled off Darvish, who has won all three of his starts against New York this year with a 0.86 ERA.

The right-hander from Japan wriggled out of trouble early when the game was still competitive and then settled in to throw seven innings of six-hit ball without a walk.

MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a seven-hitter, and the Mariners won their first postseason game since 2001.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in Seattle's AL wild-card series opener, and Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs. Rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice.

The Mariners can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday. The series winner plays AL West champion Houston in the Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.

Castillo scattered six singles in 7 1/3 innings. He became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.

Making his first career postseason start, Toronto's Alek Manoah gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings, matching the total he allowed in six September starts.

GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer for Cleveland, and Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings.

Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left the club one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago, allowed three hits and struck out eight before being lifted with a runner on in the eighth.

Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and must win Game 2 on Saturday to force a decisive Game 3. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Houston, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead

The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Phillies sweep Cardinals to reach NLDS; sports world reacts

The Philadelphia Phillies have won an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2010. Philadelphia went into St. Louis and swept the Cardinals 2-0, completed with a victory of that same score in Game 2. The Cardinals got two runners on in the top of the ninth, but Zach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrés Muñoz
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cardinals#Yankees#Mariners#Nl Central#National League#Rbi#Mets
NBC Sports

Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Country
Japan
MLB Teams
New York Mets
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy