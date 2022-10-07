A person has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail shortly before 1 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the crash was between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.

CABAZON, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO