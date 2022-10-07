Read full article on original website
Related
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Prep football: Saturday, Oct. 8, scores from across the Southland
Buchanan High girls can’t escape colds, run shorthanded at Asics Clovis Invitational
A cold epidemic forced Buchanan High to start only five runners in the championship race, and one was pulled out due to leg issues.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mater Dei defeats St. John Bosco in defensive struggle
In a showdown of the state's top two high school football powerhouse programs, the Monarchs score twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei wins 17-7 defensive battle over No. 1 St. John Bosco of the year
The battle for the No. 1 ranking nationally didn't deliver fireworks, but rather a defensive slugfest as No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) used a clock-killing drive late in the fourth to preserve a 17-7 win over No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in the biggest high school football game of the season.
Pepperdine women’s cross country wins Waves Invitational
The Pepperdine Waves women’s cross country team finished atop the Waves Invitational on Oct. 1. The victory marks the first time ever Pepperdine has won the event. Waves head coach Lauren Floris said the team’s triumphant performance was awesome. “It was not easy,” she said. “It was really close throughout the race. When we clocked […] The post Pepperdine women’s cross country wins Waves Invitational appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Comments / 0