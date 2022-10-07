Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
MLB
Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., TBS)
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS.
MLB
Steady Nola rewriting narrative, sends Phils to NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola remained in character, even throughout the champagne-soaked party in the visitors’ clubhouse Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Nola stood in the corner as his teammates hopped up and down and celebrated their trip to the NL Division Series. He watched and smiled. • NLDS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'
NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
MLB
Phillies-Braves Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., 1 ET, FOX)
Familiarity won’t be an issue when the Phillies and Braves battle in the National League Division Series. This will be the first time the National League East rivals have met in the postseason since Philadelphia won the 1993 NL Championship Series in six games. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
MLB
Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Two years ago, Guardians reliever Sam Hentges was part of Cleveland’s alternate training site, after the Minor League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s almost single-handedly responsible for getting his team into the American League Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
MLB
Who's excited to play Phils right now? 'Nobody'
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson used to be a catcher, so he sought out J.T. Realmuto in the visitors’ dugout on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Phillies had just beaten the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, 2-0, to punch their ticket to the National League Division Series beginning Tuesday in Atlanta. After the Phillies clinched the third NL Wild Card spot and their first trip to the postseason since 2011 last Monday in Houston, Thomson told his players they were not finished. Thirteen more victories, he said, and they would be World Series champions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
MLB
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
MLB
3 reasons these Braves are better than 2021 champs
ATLANTA -- Nobody knew how good the Braves really were before they won last year’s World Series. But there are a lot of folks who believe Atlanta is entering this year’s postseason with an even stronger team. “We’re even more hungry to win another one, and we have...
MLB・
MLB
Padres-Mets Game 3 FAQ (LIVE on ESPN)
NEW YORK – As outfielder Brandon Nimmo put it, Major League Baseball’s new best-of-three Wild Card format is no longer relevant to the Mets and Padres. San Diego won Game 1 of this National League Wild Card Series. New York won Game 2. That means both teams will line up for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday night, with a trip to Los Angeles and the NL Division Series on the line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Chapman misses workout, left off Yankees' ALDS roster
NEW YORK -- Aroldis Chapman may have thrown his last pitch as a member of the Yankees. The left-handed reliever was disciplined and informed that he would not appear on the Yankees’ American League Division Series roster after missing a mandatory team workout on Friday at Yankee Stadium, general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday.
MLB
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
MLB
Cole to start Game 1 for Yanks as Boone sets ALDS rotation
Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Yankees on Tuesday vs. the Guardians at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday. Nestor Cortes will start Game 2 on Thursday, with Luis Severino going in Game 3 in Cleveland on Saturday. Cole getting the...
MLB
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
MLB・
MLB
'We're not going to lose': Harper's blast backs mantra
ST. LOUIS -- Bryce Harper wore a Phillies jersey and cap for the very first time on March 2, 2019, during an introductory news conference in Clearwater, Fla. It is there where he laid out his hopes and dreams for the next 13 years. “You’re always remembered for winning and...
MLB
'I love this place': Bohm's remarkable '22 turnaround
ATLANTA -- Alec Bohm didn’t hit the ground after he took a 100.8 mph fastball off his left shoulder on Friday. In fact, he looked at his dugout and gave three emphatic claps. Phillies fans have been witness to some of the highest highs and lowest lows during Bohm’s...
MLB
'Should know pretty soon': Waino undecided on retirement
ST. LOUIS -- In the wake of Saturday’s season-ending Wild Card Series loss, when emotions were still raw and tears were still flowing inside the Cardinals clubhouse, veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright wasn’t quite ready to ponder the inevitable just yet. What’s it going to be like never pitching...
MLB
Dodgers set NLDS roster; Kimbrel, Alberto left off
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers formally announced their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning with a couple of surprises, none bigger than Craig Kimbrel being left off the roster. Kimbrel, who was acquired to be the team’s closer before the end of Spring Training, was never able to...
Comments / 0