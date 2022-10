Canard Oregon City has launched lunch. That’s right. You can now get all your Canard favorites, plus some perfect-for-daytime dishes like the Curry Chicken Gyro, Smoked Beef & Cheddar sandwich, and for the breakfast sandwich fans out there, a classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese. After opening our doors this summer, we’re excited to have expanded our hours. Canard Oregon City is now open every day, serving lunch from 11am to 2pm and dinner from 4pm to 9pm. Walk-ins are welcome!

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO