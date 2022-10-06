Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
KCRG.com
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
Comments / 0