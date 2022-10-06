ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
DECORAH, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Decorah, IA
Decorah, IA
Education
KCRG.com

Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
INDEPENDENCE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy