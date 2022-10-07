Read full article on original website
Multi-concept operators are all cobranding now — here’s why that’s smart
Fat Brands announced Tuesday the grand opening of the first cobranded Johnny Rocket’s location with Hurricane Wings in Washington, D.C. continuing the global franchising company’s strategy of building up its multi-brand store model that started in 2013 and accelerated earlier this year. Johnny Rockets retro burgers are being paired with Hurricane Grill & Wings’ sister brand, Hurricane Wings inside a Holiday Inn location.
The next frontier of restaurant tech is in the kitchen
Anyone who’s faced the fury of an out-of-control kitchen printer — with orders piling in faster than the kitchen can handle and a string of tickets billowing to the floor in the chaos of peak service — will know it’s a sobering experience. Whether you’ve lived it personally like I have at the brewery-restaurant I opened with my wife, Jen, or watched in discomfort and potentially horror as a crush of online orders overwhelmed the kitchen crew on FX’s hit The Bear, service gone sideways can be hard to recover from.
Here’s how independent restaurants and small chains should approach technology
By now, building a tech stack is a given for restaurants of all sizes, but as we’ve previously stated, investing in technology does not take a one-size-fits-all approach. While national restaurant brands like Domino’s and Chipotle have become leaders in cutting-edge foodservice technology, how does a smaller brand compete with fewer resources? According to Peter Baghdassarian, co-owner of seven-unit Armenian kabob chain, Massis Kabob, you have to do your homework, know your company’s needs, and not be afraid of investing ahead of the curve.
3 ways hybrid delivery helps pizza restaurants earn a bigger slice of the pie
The pizza industry has proven both pandemic- and recession-proof, with sales in the U.S. alone topping $55 billion in 2022. Widely considered one of the most convenient, affordable, and crowd-pleasing meal options, pizza is synonymous with delivery and a standalone category ripe for optimization. The emergence of specialty pizza shops like D.P. Dough and Blaze is creating more options for diners and restaurant operators, especially in local markets. At the same time, big players like Pizza Hut and Papa Johns seek to stay relevant and deliver the best customer experience that keeps diners coming back.
How one Chick-fil-A restaurant is making a three-day workweek work
A Chick-fil-A operator in Miami recently got 429 applications for a job within a week of posting. The secret? A three-day work week. Justin Lindsey started a three-day work week in February 2022, leading to some skepticism among restaurant leaders. “A lot of it was kind of shock and awe,...
How to win in a tight real estate market
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about the real estate market for restaurants. Restaurant operators are rethinking their real estate strategies in a challenging market, where top sites are in short...
CEC Entertainment appoints Mario Centola as executive vice president & chief operating officer of international operations and Chuck E. Cheese worldwide franchise development
Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment, LLC, the internationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Centola as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of International Operations and Chuck E. Cheese Worldwide Franchise Development. In addition, the brand also welcomes Adrienne Gonzalez as Director of International Marketing. The two are poised to continue the strategy and growth of the brand’s international efforts and expansion into new and existing markets.
Chipotle taps into BeReal to bring back its Boorito promotion
For the first time since 2019, Chipotle’s “Boorito” promotion will be held as an in-person event Oct. 31. This marks the 22nd year of the chain’s Halloween celebration, which offers special deals for Rewards customers dressed up in costumes. For the past three years, the chain has leveraged social media and the metaverse for the popular promotion, including the launch of a TikTok transformation challenge in 2019 and the opening of its first virtual Roblox storefront last year.
The 10 biggest sports bars in the U.S.
Last year was a volatile one for the full-service sports bar segment, with chains in the Top 10 by systemwide sales seeing growth as high as 67% and declines as low as -11%. In the annual Top 500 report, powered by Datassential, Nation’s Restaurant News breaks down the 500 biggest restaurant chains in the U.S. by systemwide sales, domestic units and average unit volumes. The full data also identifies chains by segment, so here we’ve broken out the 10 biggest full-service sports bar chains by U.S. systemwide sales, out of 21 that appear on the full list.
