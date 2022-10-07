WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands has established an agreement with two Kentucky school districts to offer an Option 9 program for aspiring Kentucky educators. Whitley County Schools will focus on recent graduates who have completed courses in the Teaching and Learning dual credit pathway and are now working as instructional assistants in the Whitley County Schools. Lincoln County Schools will focus on their current instructional assistants wishing to complete a bachelor’s degree and earn teacher certification. Both programs were approved by EPSB on October 10, 2022.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO