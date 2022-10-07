Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Female farmers recognized during Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day
With more than half of all farming operations in the United States listing women as principal operators or a decision-maker, it’s important to recognize women as an essential part of today’s farming sector. Commissioner Quarles presented the proclamation at the Kentucky Women in Agriculture (KWIA) annual conference in...
Executive Profile: Carrie Butler
For nearly 50 years, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has connected the Greater Louisville community to jobs, education, and services. As Kentucky’s largest transit provider, TARC employs a workforce of 600 and is on track to complete 5.3 million unique trips by the end of 2022. But we want to do much more.
Condrad Daniels elected 2023 Chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Condrad Daniels, president of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the 2023 term. Daniels succeeds Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, whose term expired on September 30. Daniels has served...
Cumberlands offering first Option 9 program in Kentucky for aspiring educators
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands has established an agreement with two Kentucky school districts to offer an Option 9 program for aspiring Kentucky educators. Whitley County Schools will focus on recent graduates who have completed courses in the Teaching and Learning dual credit pathway and are now working as instructional assistants in the Whitley County Schools. Lincoln County Schools will focus on their current instructional assistants wishing to complete a bachelor’s degree and earn teacher certification. Both programs were approved by EPSB on October 10, 2022.
Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Lory Wilson as a member of the Kentucky Board of Dentistry. Lory Wilson of Lexington is a dental hygienist. She replaces Donna Ruley, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a...
