Lavonne Kay Horchem
Lavonne Kay Horchem, 91, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 6, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills retirement community in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born Sept. 20, 1931, at home in Utica, Kansas, the daughter of Ephriam “Pete” Gerald and Martha Matilda (Schwindt) Bernbeck. She graduated from Utica High School...
Kem Lizzette Perkins
Kem Lizzette Perkins passed away October 7, 2022. She was born in Junction City on October, 21, 1959 to Earl and Betty (Pitts) Perkins. Kem graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1978. Following her graduation she traveled to Germany, and Maryland with her former husband, Michael Jones. She returned to Kansas residing in Topeka with her partner Stanley Maple and finally Abilene in 2020. She spent time with her brother Rico and sister-in-law Nancy while recovering from a stroke. She was a resident at Village Manor and dearly loved her caregivers. Kem was known for her strong will and tenacious love for her children, grandchildren and friends. Especially her best friend LaDonna Smith, who she can now share memories with in heaven.
Carolynn Dianne Henry
On Friday, October 7, 2022, Carolynn Dianne Henry, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. She was born May 19, 1946 in Madison, Tennessee, the daughter of Elmer and Mary Raymer. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mary; two brothers Roger Raymer and Danny Raymer and her son John Edward Henry III.
Virginia 'Ginny' Caldwell
Virginia “Ginny” Caldwell, 85, of Topeka, went to be with our Lord & Savior on Oct 9, 2022. Ginny was born October 13, 1936, in Big Spring, Texas, the daughter of Joseph S. and Lois A. (Sears) Carpenter. She graduated from Big Spring High School and attended Howard Community College where she received an Associate of Arts Degree in bookkeeping. She worked at a cotton gin and later served as a deputy sheriff in Big Spring. Ginny and Harold (Hal) Caldwell married on July 27, 1962 and were married over 53 years until Hal’s death in 2016. They lived in several states and completed two tours in Germany while Hal was in the service, finally settling in Alta Vista, Kansas.
Joyce Ilene Fleming
Joyce Ilene Fleming, 66, of St. George, Kansas, passed away on Saturday (October 1, 2022) at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Born December 7, 1955 in Marysville, Kansas, Joyce was the daughter of Orville James and Ila Marie (Fletcher) Thomas. She married Larry Fleming on May 17, 2007 in Westmoreland, Kansas. He survives.
Beverly Ann Wilder,
Beverly Ann Wilder, 64, Junction City, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Cremation will take place. A memorial service will take place at the Bartell Place Senior Residence. The date and time will be announced later. Survivors include her brother...
Delmar Paul Curran
Delmar Paul Curran, born March 28, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Rose Ella Strunk Curran, his son, Steve Curran (Jennifer), daughter Pam (Jack) Sims, 9 grandchildren (Jessi, Charlie, Jodi, Beth, John, Ted, Martha, Mattie, Julian), and 13 great grandchildren.
Cleo Margaret Percival Richards
Cleo Margaret Percival Richards was born on Sept. 12, 1923, in Tescott, KS to Eldridge and Reithel Percival. She died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. She was raised in Beverly, Lincoln County, Kansas. She graduated from Beverly Rural High School in 1941. After graduation,...
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt, 68, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Post Acute Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was a life-long resident of the area. Charlie owned and operated Auto Master Repair and Service in Manhattan. He is survived by his wife, Shirley...
Larry F. Smith
Larry F. Smith, 84 died October 5, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on June 27, 1938, at Fort Riley, the son of Francis and Edna (Rand) Smith. Larry was a graduate with honors from Agenda High School in Agenda, KS. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lovendahl, in July 1956. In November 1956, Larry joined the Air Force and served for 20 years, retiring in 1977 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was awarded four Air Medals and was named Airman of the Year twice. He received the Meritorious Service Medal for heroism, saving men from a burning jet. Larry was also received the Oak Leaf Cluster from the 4080th Strategic Air Wing. While in the Air Force, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Alaska and a Master of Science degree while in Evanston, Il. After retiring from the Air Force, Larry worked for AT&T for 15 years writing training manuals. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Compton, his parents and a sister.
Steven Cramer
Steven Cramer, 73 died October 8, 2022 in Wakefield, KS. He was born on June 28, 1949 in Clay Center, the son of Ivan and Ann (Frank) Cramer. Steven was raised in the Longford community and was a graduate of Longford High School. He served in the US Marine Corps during Viet Nam. Steven married Debra Copple on November 28, 1969. He managed the Clay Center Pizza Hut, worked at Gilmore-Tatge manufacturing, ran the Longford Gas Station and was the feed operator for Henry Farms for 20 years. Steven was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Douglas Cramer.
