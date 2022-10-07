Larry F. Smith, 84 died October 5, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on June 27, 1938, at Fort Riley, the son of Francis and Edna (Rand) Smith. Larry was a graduate with honors from Agenda High School in Agenda, KS. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lovendahl, in July 1956. In November 1956, Larry joined the Air Force and served for 20 years, retiring in 1977 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was awarded four Air Medals and was named Airman of the Year twice. He received the Meritorious Service Medal for heroism, saving men from a burning jet. Larry was also received the Oak Leaf Cluster from the 4080th Strategic Air Wing. While in the Air Force, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Alaska and a Master of Science degree while in Evanston, Il. After retiring from the Air Force, Larry worked for AT&T for 15 years writing training manuals. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Compton, his parents and a sister.

