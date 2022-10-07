Read full article on original website
Mildred Almetta Fehlman
Mildred Almetta Fehlman, age 96, died October 10, 2022, at the Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman, KS. She was born October 24, 1925, to Albert and Selma (Sylvester) Nitsche in Riley, KS. Mildred spent her childhood in the Riley area. She graduated from Riley High School in 1943. Mildred worked on the family farm as well as helped take care of other family and children. She spent a small amount of time as a young woman working at the elevator. Mildred married Harold Fehlman on August 24, 1950. They made their home on Harold’s family homestead in Wakefield, where they stayed their entire marriage. Mildred was a member of the Wakefield United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, EHU, and the Priscilla Club. She spent many years as a 4-H and Project Leader. Her family received the Kansas 4-H family of the year award in 1984. Mildred was an avid quilter and enjoyed sewing and knitting. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Alberta and Warren Hofmann; and a step-granddaughter, Alicia Fehlman.
Joyce Ilene Fleming
Joyce Ilene Fleming, 66, of St. George, Kansas, passed away on Saturday (October 1, 2022) at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Born December 7, 1955 in Marysville, Kansas, Joyce was the daughter of Orville James and Ila Marie (Fletcher) Thomas. She married Larry Fleming on May 17, 2007 in Westmoreland, Kansas. He survives.
Virginia 'Ginny' Caldwell
Virginia “Ginny” Caldwell, 85, of Topeka, went to be with our Lord & Savior on Oct 9, 2022. Ginny was born October 13, 1936, in Big Spring, Texas, the daughter of Joseph S. and Lois A. (Sears) Carpenter. She graduated from Big Spring High School and attended Howard Community College where she received an Associate of Arts Degree in bookkeeping. She worked at a cotton gin and later served as a deputy sheriff in Big Spring. Ginny and Harold (Hal) Caldwell married on July 27, 1962 and were married over 53 years until Hal’s death in 2016. They lived in several states and completed two tours in Germany while Hal was in the service, finally settling in Alta Vista, Kansas.
Lavonne Kay Horchem
Lavonne Kay Horchem, 91, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 6, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills retirement community in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born Sept. 20, 1931, at home in Utica, Kansas, the daughter of Ephriam “Pete” Gerald and Martha Matilda (Schwindt) Bernbeck. She graduated from Utica High School...
Cleo Margaret Percival Richards
Cleo Margaret Percival Richards was born on Sept. 12, 1923, in Tescott, KS to Eldridge and Reithel Percival. She died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. She was raised in Beverly, Lincoln County, Kansas. She graduated from Beverly Rural High School in 1941. After graduation,...
Beverly Ann Wilder,
Beverly Ann Wilder, 64, Junction City, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Cremation will take place. A memorial service will take place at the Bartell Place Senior Residence. The date and time will be announced later. Survivors include her brother...
Larry F. Smith
Larry F. Smith, 84 died October 5, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on June 27, 1938, at Fort Riley, the son of Francis and Edna (Rand) Smith. Larry was a graduate with honors from Agenda High School in Agenda, KS. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lovendahl, in July 1956. In November 1956, Larry joined the Air Force and served for 20 years, retiring in 1977 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was awarded four Air Medals and was named Airman of the Year twice. He received the Meritorious Service Medal for heroism, saving men from a burning jet. Larry was also received the Oak Leaf Cluster from the 4080th Strategic Air Wing. While in the Air Force, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Alaska and a Master of Science degree while in Evanston, Il. After retiring from the Air Force, Larry worked for AT&T for 15 years writing training manuals. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Compton, his parents and a sister.
Kem Lizzette Perkins
Kem Lizzette Perkins passed away October 7, 2022. She was born in Junction City on October, 21, 1959 to Earl and Betty (Pitts) Perkins. Kem graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1978. Following her graduation she traveled to Germany, and Maryland with her former husband, Michael Jones. She returned to Kansas residing in Topeka with her partner Stanley Maple and finally Abilene in 2020. She spent time with her brother Rico and sister-in-law Nancy while recovering from a stroke. She was a resident at Village Manor and dearly loved her caregivers. Kem was known for her strong will and tenacious love for her children, grandchildren and friends. Especially her best friend LaDonna Smith, who she can now share memories with in heaven.
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt, 68, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Post Acute Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was a life-long resident of the area. Charlie owned and operated Auto Master Repair and Service in Manhattan. He is survived by his wife, Shirley...
Merlin Potts
Merlin Potts, age 95 of Leonardville, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was born on February 15, 1927, the son of Gideon Franklin and Carrie Greta (Buss) Potts. Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, October...
