ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Business
Lynden, WA
Business
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lynden Bostec Inc
lyndentribune.com

Lynden schools to consider video surveillance

LYNDEN — Thursday, the Lynden School Board will discuss the possible installation and implementation of a video surveillance system on district property. At the district governing board’s Oct. 13 business meeting, the board will conduct a first reading on Policy 6610, the board’s agenda packet states. This means that the board has not agendized this item for approval at this time.
LYNDEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KIRO 7 Seattle

7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified

SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy