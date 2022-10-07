ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons to Ditch Your Laundry Detergent for Eco Strips

Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
(NewsUSA)

- The laundry industry would have you believe that in order to get brilliant, clean laundry, you need to use powders, liquids and pods that are diluted with water, and come in bulky, single-use plastic containers. However, according to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), plastic waste is en route to overtake fossil fuels as the leading environmental pollution by 2030.

According to The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050, making this the best time to consider a more sustainable laundry routine.

Offering the same cleaning power as traditional detergents, eco laundry strips are leading the way with many benefits. Usually sold online by subscription with free sampling, these pre-measured, paper-thin resin strips boast natural ingredients, zero waste and no plastic -- good reasons to consider ditching mom’s laundry detergent for an eco-friendly one.

In case you’re considering reducing plastic in your household this year, here are three earth-impacting reasons to make the switch to laundry strips:

95% Less Transportation Pollution. Significantly reducing greenhouse gases and fossil fuels, laundry strips are concentrated soap that dissolves and biodegrades naturally in water. They’re small and lightweight, unlike traditional detergent that is 10% soap and 90% water, which results in transporting water around the world and having a huge eco footprint.

Plastic-Free. Laundry strips are pre-measured with one strip equaling one load, and packaged in recycled paper, unlike most common detergents that use single-use plastic containers. With 292.4 tons of plastic ending up in landfills and less than 9% actually recycled (source EPA), going plastic-free to save the environment is a no-brainer.

Plant-Derived Ingredient. Laundry strips are hypoallergenic and safe for the most sensitive skin types. They boast natural scented oils and plant-derived ingredients that clean laundry, as well as traditional detergent, minus the over- 200 synthetic chemicals that can result in skin or eye irritation, eczema, rashes, endocrine disruption, and more.

Adding to the positive environmental impact, let’s not overlook the convenience. After all, who wouldn’t love not having to deal with big, bulky containers? Ordering by subscription may take a moment to get used to, but having your laundry detergent delivered in an envelope to your door and storing it in a drawer is a huge bonus we’re guessing your home decorator will love.

By transforming the way we do laundry, we can do our part to reduce our environmental impact. Learn more about eco laundry strips, and try them for free at USolve.com

