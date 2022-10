Civic leaders and representatives of The Bridges on Parkview turned soil at Thursday’s groundbreaking, officially marking the beginning of construction. Submitted photo

HENDERSON — A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday marked the beginning of construction for The Bridges of Parkview, a new, all-inclusive retirement community coming to Henderson.

All-inclusive, in this context, means that the monthly bill for a customer doesn’t fluctuate monthly depending on what amenities they use. In other words, “the number is what it is,” according to ALG Senior Communications Manager Richard Gould.