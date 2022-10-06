Joe Biden has called for multiple members of the Los Angeles City Council to resign, after officials including disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez were recorded aking racist comments.“The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, calling the terms used in the recording “unacceptable” and “appalling.”The White House official added that Mr Biden’s strong stance was a contrast to top Republicans, who rarely speak out when figures like Donald Trump or Marjorie Taylor Greene make racist comments.ââ“Here’s the difference...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO