Woman says she had to repeatedly urge Walker to pay for abortion
The woman who previously accused Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said she had to repeatedly urge the former NFL star to provide funds for the procedure that he allegedly wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. “When I talked to him,...
Biden calls for LA council members to quit over racism scandal as chaos breaks out at city meeting
Joe Biden has called for multiple members of the Los Angeles City Council to resign, after officials including disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez were recorded aking racist comments.“The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, calling the terms used in the recording “unacceptable” and “appalling.”The White House official added that Mr Biden’s strong stance was a contrast to top Republicans, who rarely speak out when figures like Donald Trump or Marjorie Taylor Greene make racist comments.ââ“Here’s the difference...
Opinion: Tuberville's racially charged remarks should be condemned
GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville caused an uproar over the weekend with his comments at a Donald Trump rally in Nevada in which he made racially charged remarks connecting Black people with crime. Tuberville's spokeswoman did not respond to CNN's request for clarification on Saturday night, but a look at Tuberville's...
