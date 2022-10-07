Read full article on original website
Nick Boyle, PhD, on Advantages of In Vivo CAR Therapies
The chief executive officer of Abintus Bio discussed the company’s in vivo approach and how it could help expand patient access to cell therapies. “We were treating patients with hemophilia, with intravenous (IV) delivered vector, and we observed immune cell transduction after IV delivery. And with the advent of ex vivo CAR-T therapies... We realized we could actually administer these CAR therapies directly in vivo; generate them directly in vivo. And if we could achieve that, then we could address many of the patient unmet needs that exist today.”
Clive Svendsen, PhD, on Astrocyte Progenitor Cell Therapy in ALS
The director of the Regenerative Medicine Institute at Cedars Sinai discussed results from a phase 1/2a study of CNS10-NPC-GDNF. “This product is very simple. It's a progenitor cell that turns into an astrocyte when you transplant it and it gets across the blood brain barrier. We engineered it with a lentivirus to secrete GDNF. It’s a combined stem and gene cell therapy product which can deliver both an astrocyte to the diseased area in the brain, and then when it gets there, it releases GDNF around the dying dopamine or motor neurons.”
Baseline Neurofilament Light Levels Predict Neurotoxicity With CAR T-Cell Therapy
A retrospective study measured correlations of ICANS and NfL in patients with a history of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The risk of developing immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is associated with plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels and therefore preexisting neuroaxonal injury, according to a paper published in JAMA Oncology.1.
Roberto Giugliani, MD, PhD, on Advantages of Gene Therapy in MPS Type 2
The professor of genetics at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul discussed how RGX-121 has the potential to change the treatment landscape of MPSII. “Patients with the severe form of MPS have progressive cognitive decline. Along the first few years of life, they start to slow down in the neurological development. They do not progress. And at the end, they start to some regress in this development. This is something that occurs in about 75% of patients with MPS that have this severe form. So, there is a need for the majority of patients with MPS to have a therapy to address the central nervous system deterioration.”
TCR-T Therapy Yields Clinical Responses Across Tumor Types
ORR was 80% in the first cohort of phase 1b at the recommended phase 2 dose. IMA203, Immatics’ PRAME-targeted ACTenginecell therapy, has demonstrated clinical responses as a monotherapy in multiple forms of solid tumors, according to new data from a phase 1 dose-escalation trial (NCT03686124). The ACTengine technology, as...
