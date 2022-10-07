The professor of genetics at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul discussed how RGX-121 has the potential to change the treatment landscape of MPSII. “Patients with the severe form of MPS have progressive cognitive decline. Along the first few years of life, they start to slow down in the neurological development. They do not progress. And at the end, they start to some regress in this development. This is something that occurs in about 75% of patients with MPS that have this severe form. So, there is a need for the majority of patients with MPS to have a therapy to address the central nervous system deterioration.”

SCIENCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO