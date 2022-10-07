Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Experts: Now is the time to get the latest COVID booster and flu shot
NEW YORK -- October marks the unofficial start of cold and flu season. Cold weather is coupled with kids back to school and many people back in the office. Health experts say now is the time to get both the latest COVID booster and flu shot. But with so many vaccines on the table these days, when and which should your family be getting? CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with the CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization to find out. Starting with COVID, the CDC recommends those 12 years and older should receive the latest booster shot at least two months following your last vaccine...
How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea
I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
News-Medical.net
Study reports low incidence of severe COVID-19 among vaccinated and boosted individuals
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
Study suggests the heart benefits from coffee — but the preparation method matters
Don't talk to me till I've had my morning heart medication. It may sound weird, but there's something about coffee that seems to boost heart health — and certain types of coffee seem to be better than others. New research in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology analyzed a large database of coffee drinkers and found that people who drank around 2 to 3 cups per day had better cardiovascular health than controls.
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
cgtlive.com
Baseline Neurofilament Light Levels Predict Neurotoxicity With CAR T-Cell Therapy
A retrospective study measured correlations of ICANS and NfL in patients with a history of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The risk of developing immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is associated with plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels and therefore preexisting neuroaxonal injury, according to a paper published in JAMA Oncology.1.
News-Medical.net
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
Healthline
Lung Opacity: What You Should Know
Even though people undergo computed tomography (CT) scans each year in the United States, some of the words and phrases related to this imaging test can be complicated and hard to understand. For example, one term that healthcare professionals might use in reference to a lung CT scan is “opacity.”...
boxrox.com
How to Fix Shoulder Pain and Impingement (FOREVER)
Learn how to fix shoulder pain and impingement with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you have shoulder pain when you lift weights or simply lift your arms up over your head, then you’ll want to watch this video. Here I’m going to show you how to fix shoulder pain and impingement forever by attacking the issue at the root cause and giving you the right rotator cuff exercises and progressions to do to get this to go away once and for all.”
cgtlive.com
Multiple Sclerosis Cell Therapy Demonstrates Promising Safety and Efficacy in Phase 2 Trial
Nearly 20% of treated patients achieved at least 25% improvement in timed 25-foot walk speed and/or 9-Hole Peg test at 28 weeks. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ NurOwn, an investigational autologous mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) neurotrophic factor–secreting cell therapy product, demonstrated encouraging preliminary safety and efficacy data in an open-label phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03799718) in patients with primary or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS), according to a report published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal.1.
scitechdaily.com
An Unlikely Source Provides New Hope for Heart Disease Patients
Traditional medicine could slow heart disease development. Time halted during the European Football Championship last summer. When football player Christian Eriksen unexpectedly fell, passed away, and was resuscitated on live television, the buzzing anxiety that had filled the air vanished in a matter of seconds. And in no time, millions of people all over the globe were aware of the danger posed by cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of mortality in the western world, according to the World Health Organization.
cgtlive.com
TCR-T Therapy Yields Clinical Responses Across Tumor Types
ORR was 80% in the first cohort of phase 1b at the recommended phase 2 dose. IMA203, Immatics’ PRAME-targeted ACTenginecell therapy, has demonstrated clinical responses as a monotherapy in multiple forms of solid tumors, according to new data from a phase 1 dose-escalation trial (NCT03686124). The ACTengine technology, as...
lawstreetmedia.com
Shingles Patients Oppose Dismissal of Merck Vaccine Class Action
The plaintiffs in ongoing litigation against Merck & Co. filed an opposition in response to Merck’s motion to dismiss on Tuesday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The initial complaint accused Merck of being negligent in producing and marketing their ZOSTAVAX vaccine, which the plaintiff asserted led to both them and the class developing shingles and sustaining injuries.
