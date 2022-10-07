Read full article on original website
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Xilam Animation
Xilam Animation’s first-ever CGI slapstick comedy, Karate Sheep is a non-verbal series that follows a sheep named Trico who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. “Slapstick comedies are a core part of our company’s legacy and DNA, so we’re excited to be...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Pink Parrot Media
Pink Parrot Media’s Butterfly Academy series is based on the feature film Butterfly Tale, and the same group of directors and scriptwriters worked on both. “This guarantees us an incredible quality of 3D animation as well as dynamic and funny scripts without overlooking the sensitivity with which physical handicaps are treated, with a main character who was born with an undeveloped wing and is therefore unable to fly,” says Begoña Esteban, head of international TV sales and acquisitions.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Global Screen
Hostage is a six-part thriller on offer from Global Screen, a Telepool brand, that features a wide-ranging perspective on a multicultural Europe trapped in the long shadow of the war on terror. In the sequel to Stockholm Requiem, a plane is hijacked and a criminologist is tasked with figuring out...
World Screen News
International Drama Screenings Festival Now Live
Thanks in large part to the global streaming platforms, the business of international drama is booming. From Scandi noir to Turkish family dramas, German historical epics to Filipino fantasy series, you’ll find an abundance of non-English-language scripted series on offer at MIPCOM. We’ve highlighted a selection below. Visit...
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Appoints Regional Sales VP
Beyond Rights has tapped BBC Studios alum Tara Gaule as VP of sales, covering France, CEE, the Middle East and Africa. Gaule joins from BBC Studios, where she spent six years licensing unscripted, scripted and kids’ content to a wide range of territories. Prior to that, she worked for formats business Small World IFT and spent four years as VP of sales at Zodiak Rights. Over the course of her career, she has also worked for several other distributors, including DRG and Handmade Films International.
World Screen News
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Lands Renewal
Ahead of its February premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has received a second season order. Disney Branded Television announced the renewal at New York Comic Con, where it also debuted a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White.
World Screen News
Alyssa Milano Headlining MIPCOM WGE Power Lunch
Actor, producer, activist and entrepreneur Alyssa Milano is set to attend MIPCOM with A+E Networks, headlining the Women in Global Entertainment (WGE) Power Lunch. “Stronger Together” is the theme for this year’s WGE Power Lunch, which is marking its tenth anniversary at MIPCOM. In her keynote, Milano will touch upon her recently sealed first-look deal with A+E Studios to write and produce projects aimed at U.S. and global audiences. The partnership demonstrates A+E’s mission to ensure representation of women behind and in front of the camera.
World Screen News
The Handmaid’s Tale S5 Set for Channel 4, Prime Video U.K.
The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to co-premiere on Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K. later this year. All four seasons of the series are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland and on Channel 4’s All 4 on-demand service.
