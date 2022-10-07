ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

charlotteonthecheap.com

‘Burgtoberfest at Percent Tap House in Harrisburg Oct 15

Celebrate ‘Burgtoberfest at Percent Tap House, 4250 Main Street, Harrisburg, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, from 12 to 8 p.m. Also, keep reading for some regularly scheduled events at Percent Tap House. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out...
HARRISBURG, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
Charlotte, NC
charlottemagazine.com

On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)

Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Knock! Knock! Boo’s There? KRISPY ‘SKREME’S’ New Haunted House Collection!

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Knock, Knock! Boo’s There? Krispy Skreme! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005069/en/ Krispy Kreme® transforms into ‘Krispy Skreme’ for Halloween season, including $2 dozens on Saturday Scary ‘Sharies’ and FREE doughnut on Halloween (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Trunk or Treat at University Church of Christ

University Church of Christ, at 9920 Newell Hickory Grove Road, Charlotte, NC, is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event includes candy, food, games, activities and more. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

15-year-old employee shaken up after Burger King robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl came face-to-face with a gunman when a west Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. Jadyn Carter told WCNC Charlotte she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King. But Friday night was her last shift after she said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Bang Bang Burgers to update outdoor space at Tremont location

CHARLOTTE – Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. The outdoor space – about 40-by-15 – will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of television, owner Joe Huang said. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TODAY.com

North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years

In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
STANLEY, NC

