Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
charlotteonthecheap.com
‘Burgtoberfest at Percent Tap House in Harrisburg Oct 15
Celebrate ‘Burgtoberfest at Percent Tap House, 4250 Main Street, Harrisburg, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, from 12 to 8 p.m. Also, keep reading for some regularly scheduled events at Percent Tap House. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Ride With the Music: Live music at LYNX Blue Line Stations Fridays in October
Every Friday in October, 2022, you can enjoy live music at certain LYNX Blue Line stations. Ride with the Music is a program from CATS, in partnership with JazzArts. It’s free to listen to the music. But maybe there will be an opportunity to leave a tip, or to buy a CD.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
charlottemagazine.com
On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)
Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
Knock! Knock! Boo’s There? KRISPY ‘SKREME’S’ New Haunted House Collection!
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Knock, Knock! Boo’s There? Krispy Skreme! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005069/en/ Krispy Kreme® transforms into ‘Krispy Skreme’ for Halloween season, including $2 dozens on Saturday Scary ‘Sharies’ and FREE doughnut on Halloween (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
charlotteonthecheap.com
Trunk or Treat at University Church of Christ
University Church of Christ, at 9920 Newell Hickory Grove Road, Charlotte, NC, is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event includes candy, food, games, activities and more. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or...
Charlotte man plans to renovate house after $150,000 Powerball win
CHARLOTTE — Thomas Pharr, of Charlotte, said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while, which will become a reality after he won a $150,000 Powerball prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery stated in a news release. “We’ve been talking about renovating...
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
15-year-old employee shaken up after Burger King robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl came face-to-face with a gunman when a west Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. Jadyn Carter told WCNC Charlotte she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King. But Friday night was her last shift after she said...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Charlotte native designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bang Bang Burgers to update outdoor space at Tremont location
CHARLOTTE – Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. The outdoor space – about 40-by-15 – will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of television, owner Joe Huang said. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
Dozens of rounds shot into home narrowly missing man sleeping in bed
CHARLOTTE — More than three dozen rounds were shot into a Grier Heights home early Monday and the owner is worried because the shooter has not been caught. The gunfire narrowly missed a 75-year-old man sleeping in his bed at the home on Marney Avenue in the southeast Charlotte area.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years
In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
Comments / 0