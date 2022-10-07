Read full article on original website
crimereads.com
An Unprecedented Era of Native American Noir
It’s an exciting era for indigenous and First Nations voices in crime fiction, horror, and suspense. “To say that there is a Renaissance in Native American fiction is an understatement,” according to Erika Wurth in an article for Lit Hub penned this January, and genre fiction has in particular seen a huge influx of Native writers over the past few years. In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, we’ve assembled a list of 14 new and upcoming releases to keep you reading well into the next year, featuring noir, mysteries, and so much horror.
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
TVOvermind
Documentary Review: Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation
It’s been said more than once that evil takes a lot of forms, but sometimes it chooses an appearance that can fool people in the most efficient but diabolical of ways. Without going into too much detail, the story of Albert Fish is one of those that a lot of people probably don’t know. After learning a little more about it, thanks to this documentary, it’s fair to say that some folks would never want to know just how evil a person can be. So many individuals are convinced that they’ve heard the worst stories, been around the worst people and that there are no surprises left to be had any longer, but too many of these individuals dig just deep enough to be shocked and titillated by what they find without ever going deeper to see what truly vile secrets some human beings hide. From Ed Gein to Ted Bundy and everything in between, there are killers and sadists aplenty to capture the attention of those who enjoy the morbid tales that are recounted when the lives of the most disturbed individuals are retold, but Albert Fish is one of those that is by far and large one of the most disturbing.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Ken Burns’s new Holocaust doc has people talking. Here’s why.
"I thought one of the parts that will probably have the greatest impact, perhaps, on American viewers, is the representation of Nazism as it existed in the United States." Filmmaker Ken Burns, the longtime New Hampshire resident known for his documentaries on poignant historical topics — “The Vietnam War,” “The Dust Bowl,” “The Central Park Five,” and “Jackie Robinson,” among many others — released his newest, called “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” last month.
msn.com
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Theater Review: Engeman Theater presents the timeless tale of ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’
Written almost 300 years ago, Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time. A classic story of love and sacrifice, a girl by the name of Belle searches to find her place among the townspeople in her village, all while dodging the advances of a self-loving brute named Gaston. When her father is taken prisoner by a monstrous beast in an enchanted castle, Belle chooses to take his place.
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
GennaRose Nethercott uses folklore to explore a painful, and personal, history
A new novel reimagines Baba Yaga — a crone figure in Slavic folklore — as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European town during a time of pogroms.
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
digitalspy.com
Amsterdam true story: The forgotten piece of history that inspired new movie
Amsterdam spoilers follow. While it might claim that "a lot of this really happened", Amsterdam is largely a fictional comic caper without any characters based on real people. However, the new movie is inspired by a forgotten piece of real history that only becomes clear later on. For the most part, it's actually just about the friendship between three people in the 1930s: doctor Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), nurse Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie) and lawyer Harold Woodsman (John David Washington).
Annie Ernaux, French Author of ‘Happening,’ Wins Nobel Prize for Literature
French author Annie Ernaux, whose autobiography Happening was adapted for the screen by director Audrey Diwan as the abortion drama under the same name that earned the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy unveiled the honoree Thursday, lauding her for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots and collective restraints of personal memory.” Her other books include The Years and Getting Lost.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as 'The Undoing,' 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Production House Expands Into U.K.'Rings of Power'...
Entertainment journalist, Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68
Deadline founder and veteran correspondent Nikki Finke has died in Florida after a prolonged illness. The 68-year-old Long Island native was famous for changing entertainment coverage in Hollywood.
Two Gentiles, Two Jews and Roosevelt: A response to Ken Burns’ documentary
The massacre of European Jews occurred during World War II in Europe. To historians, the question has always been: How was this possible? And more important, from an American perspective, it is: What was America’s response to that event? When I arrived at the University of Massachusetts in the mid-1970s, I found an answer. My […] The post Two Gentiles, Two Jews and Roosevelt: A response to Ken Burns’ documentary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New Exhibition Will Celebrate First Author: Mesopotamian Priestess Enheduanna
The Morgan Library & Museum in New York will open its much anticipated exhibition “She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia” on October 14. In a series of sculptures, cylinder seals, and translated clay tablets, “She Who Wrote” will celebrate the Mesopotamian High Priestess Enheduanna, the first-ever named author in all of humanity’s history. “The Morgan has done exhibitions on Emily Dickinson, Mary Shelley, the Brontés, so I thought we should do an exhibition on the first-known author ever, who happens to be a woman,” Sidney Babcock, the Jeannette and Jonathan Rosen curator and department head of Ancient Western...
