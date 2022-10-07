The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes. The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist. One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The...

