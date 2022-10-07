Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
UNCW Selects Trio For Athletic Hall of Fame
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – High scoring men's soccer forward Colin Bonner, women's golf ace Michelle Jarman and women's basketball playmaker Cherie Lea will be honored at the 14th induction of the UNCW Athletic Hall of Fame in late February of 2023. The three individuals will push the elite group's...
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: Queens
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team gears up for a Tuesday night matchup vs. in-state opponent Queens at UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live on FloFC with a booth of Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Earn Draw on Senior Day
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Goalkeepers Blair Barefoot and Hanna Wise posted their fourth combined shutout of the season as the UNCW women's soccer team played Towson to a scoreless draw in the Seahawks' home finale on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 7-5-2 overall with...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Takes Northeastern To Five Sets
BOSTON, Mass. – Seniors Katie Lanz and Kirsten Badowski combined for 32 kills for UNCW, but Northeastern held off the Seahawks to win in five sets on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at the Cabot Center. The Huskies, who completed a sweep of the series, improved to...
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
North Carolina woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
North Carolina brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
The parents of the two suspects asked that the two defendants be let out on bond since they did not have any prior convictions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Goldsboro, NC USA
I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
North Carolina State Fair's 40 New Foods Include Rattlesnake Corn Dog and Pickle Pizza
The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes. The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist. One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The...
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
To catch kid killers: How federal and local officials got justice for Z’Yon Person
One obstacle local investigators face in catching gang shooters is witness intimidation and members posting about cooperators and their associates on Instagram.
