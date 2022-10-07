ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

UNCW Selects Trio For Athletic Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – High scoring men's soccer forward Colin Bonner, women's golf ace Michelle Jarman and women's basketball playmaker Cherie Lea will be honored at the 14th induction of the UNCW Athletic Hall of Fame in late February of 2023. The three individuals will push the elite group's...
Men's Soccer Preview: Queens

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team gears up for a Tuesday night matchup vs. in-state opponent Queens at UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live on FloFC with a booth of Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.
Seahawks Earn Draw on Senior Day

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Goalkeepers Blair Barefoot and Hanna Wise posted their fourth combined shutout of the season as the UNCW women's soccer team played Towson to a scoreless draw in the Seahawks' home finale on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 7-5-2 overall with...
Volleyball Takes Northeastern To Five Sets

BOSTON, Mass. – Seniors Katie Lanz and Kirsten Badowski combined for 32 kills for UNCW, but Northeastern held off the Seahawks to win in five sets on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at the Cabot Center. The Huskies, who completed a sweep of the series, improved to...
The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
Goldsboro, NC USA

I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
People

North Carolina State Fair's 40 New Foods Include Rattlesnake Corn Dog and Pickle Pizza

The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes. The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist. One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The...
