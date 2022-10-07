Read full article on original website
Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Fast-track Construction of Gas Pipeline Project
DAR ES SALAAM — The presidents of Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to fast-track construction of a natural gas pipeline designed to increased trade and lower energy costs for both countries. The decision was reached Monday in bilateral talks in Dar es Salaam led by Tanzanian President Samia Hassan...
Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear
Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
Energy Firm Starts Tests at Sensitive Israel-Lebanon Border Gas Field
Jerusalem — London-listed firm Energean on Sunday began testing pipes between Israel and the Karish offshore gas field, a key step towards production from the eastern Mediterranean site, a source of friction between neighbors Israel and Lebanon. Israel has maintained that Karish falls entirely within its territory and is...
Protests in Iran Spread to Oil and Gas Sector
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman have spread to workers in the oil and gas sector, online videos appear to show. Videos posted on social media Monday show demonstrations taking place at Asaluyeh, Iran’s large offshore natural gas field on the Persian Gulf. Workers can...
Rising Costs Hurt Turkey’s Tobacco Industry
Tobacco is one of Turkey’s top agricultural products. But some of the country’s tobacco farmers say rising operating costs linked to inflation are cutting deeply into their profits. In the tobacco growing area of Celikhan in the country’s southeast, farm worker Mehmet Emin Calkan said people are struggling...
At Least 10 Dead, Scores More Missing After Boat Capsized in Southeast Nigeria
Abuja — Local emergency officials in southeastern Nigeria said Saturday that 10 people have died and more than 60 are still missing after a boat carrying passengers capsized. Officials said the locally made boat was carrying 85 people who were on their way to a local market when it developed an engine power problem.
China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims
London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body
New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
SWIFT Releases Plan for Digital Currency
Financial messaging system SWIFT has released plans for a worldwide central bank digital currency (CBDC) network. The plan is the result of eight months of tests using different technologies and currencies. SWIFT’s tests looked at how CBDCs could be used internationally and changed into traditional money if needed. For the...
Oil recoups some losses on supply fears, strong dollar weighs
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
More Than 360 Migrants Rescued at Sea Trying to Reach Britain
LILLE, FRANCE — More than 360 migrants were rescued Sunday while attempting the perilous crossing between the north coast of France and the south coast of England, in small boats, French officials said. Regional maritime boats and a French Navy patrol ship made multiple trips to rescue groups of...
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading Up to World Cup
Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million...
Mystery Around Audio Leaks from Pakistan PM’s Office Deepens
Islamabad — Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, has condemned the recent audio leaks of conversations from his time in office and those of incumbent Shahbaz Sharif, seeking a judicial probe into what he calls “a serious breach of national security.”. Multiple audio clips have hit social...
Egypt Celebrates Prophet’s Birthday as Cost-of-living Crisis Mounts
Over the weekend, Muslims worldwide marked the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, Islam’s holiest figure. For VOA, Hamada Elrasam captures Egyptians seeking solace in prayer and celebration as economic hardship in the country deepens. Words by Elle Kurancid.
Pakistan’s Floods Add to Climate Change Payments Debate
In Pakistan, every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s huge floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home was destroyed, as was the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with have fled to other areas. “Our...
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
UN: Iran Protest Casualty Numbers Blurry Due to Restricted Access
Geneva — U.N. agencies say restrictions in accessing information in Iran make it difficult to verify the number of people killed and injured in the anti-government protests that began last month. Iranian state media report 41 protesters and security forces have died; however, Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based nonprofit organization, says at least 154 people have been killed by security forces.
Malawi Announces Rollout of Africa's First Children's Malaria Vaccine
Malawi's health ministry says it will soon roll out Africa's first malaria vaccine for children under age five. The RTS,S vaccine, which was tested in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, took more than 30 years to develop. While the vaccine has a relatively low level of effectiveness, it has raised hopes of saving some of the more than 400,000 people who die annually from the mosquito-borne disease, most of them African children.
