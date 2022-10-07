ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
Florida seeks better options for rating home insurers

Demotech is a company with a major influence in the home insurance market. There was some panic this past summer when there was speculation that Demotech might downgrade ratings for more than two dozen insurance carriers. Now, state legislators have budgeted more than $1 million to find other options for...
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday is giving an update on the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The governor is speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. Joining DeSantis are first lady Casey DeSantis, as well as officials...
Fort Myers Beach, FL
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24

Florida's candidates for governor are set to go head-to-head on some of the top issues that are on voters' minds. Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist have agreed on a date for a debate. The candidates will meet for a single public debate on Oct....
Hurricane Ian could drive up seasonal housing prices

The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals. "Unfortunately, I was talking to a potential tenant who obviously had to cancel because the house is no longer standing, and they're looking here in South Florida," Carolina Barefoot of Sotheby's International Realty said.
Badly damaged Sanibel Causeway to reopen to drivers on Oct. 21

The iconic Sanibel Causeway, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly two weeks ago and left impossible to drive on, is expected to reopen to drivers next week. The two-lane Causeway — the only way on and off picturesque Sanibel Island — was severed in three places when the monster Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 28.
Why are gas prices rising again?

Drivers may have noticed that gas prices are once again higher at the pump. Experts attribute the rise to an increased demand for gas, coupled with a tight supply. Right now, the average price in Florida for a gallon of regular is about 60 cents cheaper than the rest of the country.
