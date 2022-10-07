Read full article on original website
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
wflx.com
Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
wflx.com
Palm Beach Gardens firm packs 5K sandwiches for Hurricane Ian victims
Echo Fine Properties in Palm Beach Gardens is packing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for victims of Hurricane Ian on the west coast. On Tuesday, the firm created an assembly line and put together over 5,000 sandwiches to be taken to churches in Cape Coral and in Fort Myers. Jeff...
wflx.com
Florida seeks better options for rating home insurers
Demotech is a company with a major influence in the home insurance market. There was some panic this past summer when there was speculation that Demotech might downgrade ratings for more than two dozen insurance carriers. Now, state legislators have budgeted more than $1 million to find other options for...
wflx.com
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday is giving an update on the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The governor is speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. Joining DeSantis are first lady Casey DeSantis, as well as officials...
wflx.com
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24
Florida's candidates for governor are set to go head-to-head on some of the top issues that are on voters' minds. Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist have agreed on a date for a debate. The candidates will meet for a single public debate on Oct....
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian could drive up seasonal housing prices
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals. "Unfortunately, I was talking to a potential tenant who obviously had to cancel because the house is no longer standing, and they're looking here in South Florida," Carolina Barefoot of Sotheby's International Realty said.
wflx.com
Badly damaged Sanibel Causeway to reopen to drivers on Oct. 21
The iconic Sanibel Causeway, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly two weeks ago and left impossible to drive on, is expected to reopen to drivers next week. The two-lane Causeway — the only way on and off picturesque Sanibel Island — was severed in three places when the monster Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 28.
wflx.com
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue team returns from Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Some South Florida heroes returned home Sunday evening after assisting communities in Fort Myers. Five members of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue spent 11 days on the ground in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. "This here topped (Hurricane) Irma and, obviously, the portions of what had taken...
wflx.com
Why are gas prices rising again?
Drivers may have noticed that gas prices are once again higher at the pump. Experts attribute the rise to an increased demand for gas, coupled with a tight supply. Right now, the average price in Florida for a gallon of regular is about 60 cents cheaper than the rest of the country.
wflx.com
Both political parties working hard to get support from Hispanic voters
Polls and surveys tell a story, but are they getting it right with Latinos in Florida?. The latest study from the Pew Research Center shows 54% of Latinos disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance. Both parties are working hard with outreach to get Hispanics registered to vote. Right now,...
