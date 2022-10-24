The Jennifer Aniston-Loved Wet Brush Has Kid-Friendly Versions Featuring Disney Princesses, LOL Dolls, & More As Low As $7

Everyone’s hair needs a bit of assistance, especially when you’re dealing with kids . With all the moving around kids do all day long, it can leave their hair in a tangled mess. Luckily, there’s a top-rated, kid-friendly brush that easily glides through knots and tangles, and doesn’t cause painful tugging. The best part? There are options that feature all of their favorite characters including Disney Princesses , L OL Dolls , Pixar , and the Justice League . We guarantee these hairbrushes will become their newest obsession!

Wet Brush has a limited-edition collection of brushes for boys and girls that aren’t like their ordinary ones. These brushes feature soft bristles that are gentle on the scalp and deliver less damage to all hair types. They were also designed to reduce split ends and breakage, while minimizing the pain your child might feel when you’re trying to untangle their hair. Best of all, these special Wet Brushes are discounted for as low as $6 right now on Amazon.

The brush is so popular, even Jennifer Aniston is known to be a fan after revealing it on her Instagram last year. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this detangling brush either. In fact, a Disney Princess-inspired brush alone has over 24,000 positive reviews.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wet Brush Kids Hair Brush – Kitty Cherry

“My 4-year-old always complained when I would try to comb her hair, now she doesn’t mind it. It is so much easier to use and doesn’t take as long to brush out her hair as it did with a ‘detangler’ comb,” said a reviewer. “I used to hate the idea of brushing my daughter’s hair when it got very tangled, but now I know it won’t be such an ordeal. Plus, anything Princess is always a plus!”

Other reviewers rave that the Wet Brushes are ‘miracle workers’ for their children’s thick or knotted hair. “Best detangling brush for my family!” wrote one reviewer. “[My] toddler loves the design and doesn’t complain when I am brushing out her bitter matted curls, of course, when wet and with detangling spray.”

There are so many styles that are majorly discounted, so don’t hesitate to stock up on a few for the family. Take a look below at the other Wet Brushes for kids that you’ll want to snag immediately.

Wet Brush Disney Princess Cinderella

Let your child be the belle of the ball with the most dreamy hair that’s so smooth and soft. This Disney Princess version including Cinderella will make all her hair dreams come true for just $10 right now.

Wet Brush Justice League (Wonder Woman, Batgirl, & Supergirl)

Everyone needs a superhero in their life in some way or another. This Wet Brush featuring Wonder Woman, Batgirl, & Supergirl gets the job done when it comes to hard-to-manage tresses. There’s a Batman & Robin brush available as well for under $11.

Wet Brush Lol Dolls VRQT

If your child is obsessed with LOL Dolls, then you might as well add to their collection with this Wet Brush version. We recommend gifting them the stylish VRQT option that’s only $8 now. But don’t worry, the rest of her girlfriends like Diva , Neon QT , and Cosmic Queen are available in these hair brushes as well.

