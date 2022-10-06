ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
houstonpublicmedia.org

What life is like for trans youth in Texas after Abbott’s calls to investigate gender-affirming care

It’s been eight months since Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the families of trans youth for providing gender-affirming care. Since then, some families have left the state. Those that stayed have weathered anxiety and the dizzying back-and-forth of legal battles to determine whether investigations will stop.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KXAN

Data: El Paso operation has bused almost as many migrants as Texas this year

As of Monday morning, El Paso reported charter buses organized by the city ferried 11,197 migrants to Chicago and New York this year alone — with 2,441 going to Chicago and the other 8,756 to New York. That's according to data posted on the city's recently launched migrant situational awareness dashboard, which tracks various ways the city is working with and keeping track of migrants there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Thanks Texas Family and Medical Team for New Heart

A Colorado man recently came to North Texas for a trip very few get to make. He traveled here to meet the people behind his recent organ transplant including the family of the donor who saved his life. 48-yr-old Tony Young was born with a genetic heart disease. At age...
KDAF

When to expect rain in North Texas this week

October is underway and the temperatures haven't truly felt like fall yet as most of the afternoons have seen highs ranging around the 80s but this week in North Texas will see some rain and cold fronts in the forecast.
