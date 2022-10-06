Read full article on original website
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Reflects on Decades of State Fair of Texas Creative Arts Competitions
Sue Rainey was in her 30s when she entered her first State Fair of Texas Creative Arts competition in 1981. "A friend of mine liked my cobblers...so she said, 'There's a pie contest, why don't you enter?" Rainey said. She entered an apple pie and coconut cream pie. "When they...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
houstonpublicmedia.org
What life is like for trans youth in Texas after Abbott’s calls to investigate gender-affirming care
It’s been eight months since Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the families of trans youth for providing gender-affirming care. Since then, some families have left the state. Those that stayed have weathered anxiety and the dizzying back-and-forth of legal battles to determine whether investigations will stop.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
warricknews.com
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree
New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state's future.
Data: El Paso operation has bused almost as many migrants as Texas this year
As of Monday morning, El Paso reported charter buses organized by the city ferried 11,197 migrants to Chicago and New York this year alone — with 2,441 going to Chicago and the other 8,756 to New York. That's according to data posted on the city's recently launched migrant situational awareness dashboard, which tracks various ways the city is working with and keeping track of migrants there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Thanks Texas Family and Medical Team for New Heart
A Colorado man recently came to North Texas for a trip very few get to make. He traveled here to meet the people behind his recent organ transplant including the family of the donor who saved his life. 48-yr-old Tony Young was born with a genetic heart disease. At age...
When to expect rain in North Texas this week
October is underway and the temperatures haven't truly felt like fall yet as most of the afternoons have seen highs ranging around the 80s but this week in North Texas will see some rain and cold fronts in the forecast.
KXAN
Graduates from these Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
(NEXSTAR) – Texans are among the least likely in the U.S. to have student loan debt, and they tend to owe less per borrower than residents in other states. Which college or university you attend in Texas though can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
Texas lawmakers plan medical billing fix next session after KXAN investigation
In addition to the invoice issue, Texas lawmakers could consider another legislative measure following KXAN's investigation. Earlier this year, Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, spoke with our team about concerns from families since she's previously worked to improve the state's Debt Collection Act.
Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson releases statement on marijuana pardons in Texas
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct factual information. The original story is on file with our news director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Thursday to KUT, an Austin media outlet, commenting on the recent decision by President Biden to pardon prior federal […]
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
